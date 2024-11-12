MAREK: The difference between being alone and being lonely

There seems to be confusion for the condition of a person who lives by himself or herself and whether that person is alone and/or lonely. I am single, and I live alone in my home. Does that make me lonely or lonesome?

I went to the Cambridge dictionary for a clearer meaning of alone versus lonely, and this is what I found. First, they are both adjectives. But one, alone, is a description of a physical condition, while the other is an explanation of feeling. So being versus feeling. Quite different conditions.

The reason I decided to delve into this a bit was due to an article in one of my lawyer journals. The article was Lonely Lawyers. Much of the article dealt with recognizing loneliness in the legal profession. According to the U.S. Surgeon General in a 2023 report, he was declaring an epidemic of loneliness in our country and its detrimental impact on physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Also, the data showed that the legal profession continues to remain the loneliest of professions, above all other professionals, including doctors and engineers.

The report also showed that minority lawyers, be they Black or Hispanic are more likely to suffer loneliness. Black lawyers make up only about 5% of the field while Hispanic lawyers about 6%. These percentages all far below their share of the U.S. population. The lack of diversity is even greater in law firms as opposed to sole practitioners.

No doubt, the pandemic just prior to that survey certainly did not help feelings of loneliness and separation as more offices closed and so many worked from home. Lawyers are active societal people. Other professions often have less interaction with others, but a lawyer almost always works with clients, judges, and other lawyers daily. Why then the dichotomy?

Think of the change in the practice of law. People now often go to law school online, with little interaction with other students. Trials and pretrial preparations are now often conducted online. This limits opportunities to collaborate.

I must say, the best part of my years as a practicing attorney was the opportunity to interact with others, be it dealing with the opposing lawyer on a case, arguing motions in front of a judge, or for me personally (though not all), trying jury trial after jury trial in person. Facing jurors whether it be the selection of a panel, questioning each on their pretrial beliefs and prejudices, or making the critical final argument for my client to that panel was the highlight of my life.

My practice was not the common role in a smaller community. Many lawyers shy away from such cases, but I really never felt lonely practicing law.

The article went on to discuss suicide in my profession. Male attorneys who experience high levels of loneliness are three times more likely to consider suicide. Even more unsettling, 31% of Black lawyers have contemplated such an act during their legal careers. It is thought that there is a sense of isolation in minority lawyers with a struggle to find mentors and meaningful legal relationships.

There is no doubt that there is a primal need to connect and be part of the community, but I have learned that being alone more in my life can add to my sense of calm. Being alone more does not necessarily lead to loneliness.

Some of the most brilliant minds over the years have created so many of the world-changing theories and inventions because they had the time to be alone. Thomas Edison barely slept so he could have the time devoted to his creative abilities. Was he alone a lot? Sure. But was he lonely?

I do believe that the minority lawyer has a rougher time being successful. Not only racial minority, but the female attorney for years was a minority as well. There was no room for her in the practice. My class of 155 law students at Northwestern had four women students. We had one female professor. Fortunately, that part has changed. Northwestern Law now has more female students than male. We now have many more female judges, but that took a great part of my 50 years in the practice to come around.

Whether one is working or retired, being alone more does not necessarily lead to loneliness. For many of us, it gives us time to do things we never had time for. I have promised my children that I will write one more book. Not for sale, but for them, telling them the history of my family and of my crazy but adventurous life. I now have the alone time to do that. But, don’t get me wrong, I still want to golf, play cards, exercise, and have a social life, just so I have the free time to be alone. My thanks to attorney Karen Munoz and her article.