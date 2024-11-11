Off the Trail: Holiday gifts for the nature lover in your life

Tis the season for great deals on outdoor gear and resources for the nature lover in your life. I have some ideas to make your list a little more refined.

Books are always a great hit, especially with the onset of winter and the need to keep the outdoors close on those frigid days. One book that came out this fall is “Dragonflies of North America,” by Ed Lam. This is a foundational book for the group and covers all 329 species in North America. Anyone who likes birds, butterflies and flowers is also coming across lots of dragonflies.

Lifelong learning is a gift that keeps on giving, and this book hits the spot. In addition, the Outdoor Book Awards get announced on Thursday and will certainly have many other great options across several genres to look at. Find those winners at .noba-web.org/.

CLOTHNG

Good quality clothing reduces the friction to get outside for anyone. Every year I always ask for Darn Tough socks as they are the best in that category. A great jacket or hoodie is where the versatility lies up, top. For the value you cannot go wrong with the Carhartt Rain Defender series. You can get different warmth levels and the fabric keeps you dry at reasonable price.

Lastly, I’ll throw in Smartwool as a great brand with high quality gear for base layers and a sportier look without any quality sacrifices.

EQUIPMENT

At work I recently bought a Beaver Lab Darwin M2 digital microscope to help with educational outreach. If you have a family member who appreciates the small things in life the M2 is great. This thing is a fraction of the price of other high-quality digital microscopes, but yet it performs and is versatile. It has an internal battery that charges, so the scope doesn’t need to be plug in while out and about.

The optical lens is removable so that you can focus on things that don’t fit on the microscope stage out in the field. It has a slot for a memory card as it allows you to take pictures of your finds. As a kid interested in science, this would have blown my mind to be gifted.

For the photographer in your life, I would start with Zeiss lens wipes as great stocking stuffers that will actually be used. Second, I would consider an external hard drive with lots of memory. Photographers take lots of pictures and need places to offload their memory cards. External hard drives have gotten larger and much cheaper over the last few years.

Lastly, a mobile power bank makes a great gift for anyone in using tech in the outdoors. Nothing is worse than your camera battery going to zero without a way to charge it on the go. Power banks can charge your phone, laptop, tablet, GPS … whatever you may be lugging out with you in the great outdoors.

Too really get your loved ones engaged with nature, you can’t go wrong with a season pass to our national parks or great museums in the region. The Indiana Dunes National Park is so close we all have no excuse not to go regularly, and the museums in Chicago are world class and constantly changing throughout the year making each trip a little different.

Gift with love and thoughtfulness to those in your circle who might appreciate it.