MAREK: 'Let It Be'

Every generation has a special interest in a music time period. As I have aged, new music does not seem as pleasing as old songs from my earlier days. As a result, I often listen to the Bridge on SiriusXM. Much of the music comes from the 1970s and late 1960s — the time of my life when music was most important.

Of course, we have listened to the Beatles song “Let It Be” hundreds of times. And, we were very familiar with Tina Turner. But last week as I listened to the Bridge, on came Tina singing “Let It Be.” As I listened to the words, I thought “those aren’t the same words that McCartney used.” I also caught the way she sang that song was so different from the original. There was a certain emphasis on the way she directed her voice with the words like she was delivering a different message. Then we remember that Tina was African-American and had an abusive husband, Ike, with whom she performed.

So, I had to check this out. Thanks to the internet I could print out the lyrics of both presentations. There were many substitutions, and it became clear that Tina was singing a totally different set of meanings. I explored even more.

Let’s compare the first paragraph.

<strong>Beatles</strong>

<em>When I find myself in times of trouble</em>

<em>Mother Mary comes to me</em>

<em>Speaking words of wisdom</em>

<em>Let it be.</em>

<strong>Tina</strong>

<em>When I find myself in times of trouble</em>

<em>Evil thoughts they come to me</em>

<em>Takin’ away my wisdom</em>

<em>But I let it be.</em>

That is just the first paragraph. Who is Mother Mary for Paul, and what is the evil for Tina? One is speaking words of wisdom, while the other sees her wisdom taken away. We continue.

<strong>Beatles</strong>

<em>And in my hour of darkness</em>

<em>She is standing right in front of me</em>

<em>Speaking words of wisdom</em>

<em>Let it be.</em>

<strong>Tina</strong>

<em>When prejudice people finally agree</em>

<em>Open their eyes and they will see</em>

<em>Has gotta be an answer</em>

<em>If they’ll let it be.</em>

Paul is in his place of darkness, while Tina is speaking of prejudice and blindness of people.

<strong>Beatles</strong>

And when the broken-hearted people

Living in the world agree

There will be an answer

Let it be.

<strong>Tina</strong>

<em>When things are dark and it’s hard to see</em>

<em>Trouble seems to follow me</em>

<em>But I remember my words of wisdom</em>

<em>Let it be.</em>

Then they each sing more alike than the earlier words.

<strong>Beatles</strong>

<em>For though they may be parted there is</em>

<em>Still a chance that they will see</em>

<em>There will be an answer</em>

<em>Let it be.</em>

<strong>Tina</strong>

<em>Although it’s hard, there’s still a chance</em>

<em>A chance that they all will see</em>

<em>That we can live together</em>

<em>If they will let it be</em>

By now I was beginning to understand how different the direction was for each singer as they closed with this.

<strong>Beatles</strong>

<em>And when the night is cloudy</em>

<em>There’s still a light that shines on me</em>

<em>Shine until tomorrow</em>

<em>Let it be.</em>

<strong>Tina</strong>

<em>They say to learn to love</em>

<em>Is to understand. I’m givin’ my all</em>

<em>I’m doin’ what I can using all my wisdom</em>

<em>And if I find it hard, I’m feelin’ pain</em>

<em>Hoping things will change someday</em>

<em>You shall find the wisdom</em>

As I did more research, it was clear that Paul was feeling two pains: the loss of his mother, Mary, and the fact that the Beatles had decided to break apart. His pain was to be soothed by accepting and letting it be.

Tina, on the other hand, was clearly feeling the pain of racism and the abusive marriage to her husband. They would soon separate, but the pain of racism would continue.

What I gathered from both was that if there is nothing you can change be it death, divorce, estrangement or the collapse of your band, you just have to let it be. Tina, on the other hand, was ready to face the discrimination by working in any way she could to end it. While she sang the words “Let It Be” her message was to use wisdom to oppose the awfulness of some parts of life.

Wow. Just listening to another voice carry the tune of “Let it Be” led to my realization for the first time was how different the words were. Then I realized how their meanings and story were so different. I must assume that she had permission from the Beatles to rewrite the words. But both say “Let It Be” when you can, and fight it when you can’t.