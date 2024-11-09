JACKSON: Now is not the time to be overly dramatic

Onward. After another democratic Olympics, that is the only direction we can go. And with the certainty of a peaceful transition of administration and that there will not be a repeat of any domestic terrorism, we all won. Everyone who participated scored one point.

A respectful, four years of government is all I am hopeful for. No more unnecessary distractions and divisiveness. Let the government rule. Let the fossil fuel peddlers, foreign and domestic, and egg farmers reap the rewards of their efforts. This is America where the almighty dollar is our only royalty and those who have the gold make the rules. However, we do possess a means of control. Our best and only defense is our own personal consumption. They can’t sell it if we don’t buy it doesn’t apply to just drug dealers.

Now is not the time to be overly dramatic and traumatic. The next four years will last as long as the past four years. The only difference is how we temper our frustrations and expectations. When it comes to the federal government, it is out of our control for the next two years. We then get a chance to make a little adjustment. Like a sudden change in a fitness, health or nutritional routine, a little shock can sometime be a good thing.

Fortunately, I was not around during the Great Depression. It was a period of a grave global economic downturn that lasted a decade. I have been fortunate to have known people who lived through that period and survived. Many of them comprised our Greatest Generation. They supported and/or fought in the great wars and ushered in the greatest era of economic revolution comparable to the technological boom.

How such a generation that experienced such despair and hopelessness persevered can possibly be attributed to the foresight and leadership on one man. President Franklin D. Roosevelt began his first term just three years into the Great Depression. During his inaugural speech, he comforted a nation and possibly the world by uttering one basic truth, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

And through vision, hope and action, the rest is history.

We are in a similar, though not as dire, situation today as we prepare to live through the next four years of uncertainty. Like those of the economic depression era, we will survive our Great Character and Moral Depression. And as said by hopefully the only president to serve three or more terms, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” And the fear that some may have should not be of those in power.

History has shown us that leaders of great influence, especially abusive leaders were not to be feared. They did little. Research your favorite famous or infamous leader. They don’t do the actual harm. If you are going to fear, anything or anyone, fear their followers. If you are going to fear anyone, it’s your family, friends, neighbors, coworkers and peers that should be your concern, not some government policy.

As citizens, we are safe. Should by chance you find yourself in a conflicting situation and no longer protected by the law, by any means necessary, take matters into your own hands. Abiding by the law is no longer a virtue. Just look where it could lead.

I have the utmost confidence that The United States is going to be alright. We will retain our place in the global hierarchy of sovereignty and power. Consumers will endure the economic cycles and trends. And citizens will still have the right to expression, to buy a gun and to vote. And a few other constitutionally-guaranteed rights we don’t talk about much.

America is still beautiful. Even when we remove the makeup and expose her flaws.