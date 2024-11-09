GUEST VIEWPOINT: Gotion is a bad deal for US, Illinois, especially Manteno

By Annette LaMore

In September 2023, the Kankakee County Economic Alliance was added to a NDA (non-disclosure agreement) by the state of Illinois with (at the time) an unnamed business promising 2,600 jobs to Manteno. Shortly thereafter, Mayor Tim Nugent, who is also president and CEO of the Economic Alliance, and Governor JB Pritzker announced the plan to bring the Chinese company Gotion to the old Kmart distribution center in Manteno. The state of Illinois offered Gotion a $530 million tax incentive package.

This $530 million in funding comes from Illinois taxpayers without their knowledge or approval. Gotion’s parent company chose Illinois because of an enabling business environment and a supportive state government.

The Kankakee County Board worked out a deal to offer Gotion a tax cap on the property at $2 million per year for 30 years. The elected board members of Manteno’s local taxing bodies were pressed into supporting the plan and voting yes on the tax cap, even though they did not know who or what type of business they were voting for at the time. All of this was done without the knowledge or approval of the citizens of Manteno.

A congressional roundtable was held at the Leo Hassett Community Center on Oct. 3, with over 100 area citizens in standing-room-only attendance. They came to hear Illinois U.S. Rep Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, Michigan Republican U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar and others speak on the effects of China’s presence in the U.S., as well as the effects of Gotion’s ties to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party).

State Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Decatur, said we should not be subsidizing foreign competition … and especially not China, our number one military adversary.

“This is a bad deal for Illinois taxpayers,” Hawkins said. “Anything that Congress can do to get this rescinded would be greatly appreciated. We shouldn’t be playing venture capitalists with taxpayer money.”

LaHood, host of the roundtable, stated that he has introduced The Gotion Act, a bipartisan bill which would prohibit companies affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party from being able to receive any federal energy tax credits that came out of the Biden and Harris administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. LaHood also wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, accusing Gotion of having ties with companies directly linked to slave labor.

Sadly, none of Manteno’s elected officials, nor any members of the Kankakee County Board were in attendance at this roundtable. Panelists included LaHood, Moolenaar, Hawkins, Emily deLaBruyere from Horizon Advisory of Washington D.C., U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., Amanda Piker of Concerned Citizens of Manteno (CCOM), Brian Kovaka, a local citizen representing residents of Manteno in the pending lawsuit, and CCOM Attorney Robby Dube from Eckland & Blando, Minneapolis, Minn.

All panelists agreed that Gotion is committed to the Chinese Communist Party and is a threat to our national security. The reason Gotion is here is because Pritzker offered the company $536 million in incentives in addition to the following: job training, road upgrades, new substation and transmission lines, natural gas infrastructure and a tax cap for 30 years. It adds up to over $7 billion.

Additional future costs to taxpayers of Manteno include upgrading the fire department, maintaining schools with increasing enrollment, maintaining more heavily-used roads and infrastructures, rising housing costs, and loss of income due to the tax freeze. With all the toxic and explosive chemicals the plant will be using, Gotion brings potential danger to the environment, including adverse effects to the health and safety of Manteno and Kankakee County area residents.

At the last court hearing on Sept. 30, Judge Lindsay Parkhurst requested a shortened complaint and clarification of the specific allegations against Gotion, as well as specific allegations against the village of Manteno. Dube will be filing an amended complaint within 45 days. The fight continues as our next court date is Jan. 14, 2025, at 9 a.m. at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Gotion is a bad deal for the United States, for Illinois … and especially for the people in Manteno. We will do everything in our power to stop Gotion, and we ask for your support. We appreciate those who continue to donate to our legal fund.

Please mail your donations to: CCOM, PO Box 405, Manteno IL 60950.

Thank you, Annette LaMore, of Manteno.