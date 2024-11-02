MAREK: What were they thinking?

As we approach Tuesday and many of us go in to vote for the soon-to-be leaders of our country, I doubt if one percent of those voters have changed their preferences in the past three weeks. All the advertising, name-calling, and state traveling will not have made much of a difference. And that is because we all have basic beliefs that cannot be changed by fiction or facts.

Instead of recounting that which has been crammed down our throats and into our ears, I would just like to review what our founding fathers really wanted when they fought for political and religious freedom while adopting a new constitution. It is quite surprising how we are veering away from that today.

I recently read a document that professed to reduce the fundamental beliefs of many of these men (yes, only men) that must be understood by the common citizen who desires peace, prosperity and freedom.

The paper reduces those beliefs into 28 ideas that are changing. I have skipped over those that deal with religion as today a belief in a God and documents such as the Bible does not seem to rule our country or the people who lead us any longer. Here are some of the others.

<strong>1.</strong> “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.” — Benjamin Franklin.

<strong>2.</strong> “Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and happiness of a people whose manners are universally corrupt. He therefore is the truest friend to the liberty of his country who tries most to promote its virtue and who will not suffer a man to be chosen into any office of power and trust who is not a wise and virtuous man.” — Samuel Adams.

<strong>3.</strong> “The proper role of government is to protect equal rights, not provide equal things. People cannot delegate to their government any power except that which they have the lawful right to exercise themselves.” — Writer unknown.

<strong>4.</strong> “Prudence indeed, will dictate that governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations evince a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and provide new guards for their future security.” — Thomas Jefferson.

<strong>5.</strong> A constitution should protect the people from the frailties of their rulers. “If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. (But lacking these) you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.” — James Madison.

<strong>6.</strong> “I call you to witness — in my Thoughts on Government, in favor of a government with three branches and an independent judiciary.” — John Adams.

<strong>7.</strong> Concerning a system of checks and balances to prevent the abuse of power by the different branches of government, James Madison wrote, ”It will not be denied that power is of an encroaching nature and that it ought to be effectually restrained from passing the limits assigned to it.”

<strong>8.</strong> “Every man, by consenting with others to make one body politic under one government, puts himself under an obligation to every one of that society to submit to the determination of the majority, and to be concluded (bound) by it.” — John Locke

<strong>9.</strong> “The end of law is not to abolish or restrain, but to preserve and enlarge freedom. For in all the states of created beings, capable of laws, where there is no law, there is no freedom.” — John Locke

<strong>10.</strong> “The way to have good and safe government is not to trust it all to one, but to divide it among the many, distributing to everyone exactly the functions he is competent to perform best.” — Thomas Jefferson.

Here we have the famous founding fathers expressing their opinions of how to form a country that will exist. But when we look at our present national pictures, we differ in so many ways. For example, take the 10th Amendment.

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, not prohibited by the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

What this means is that only limited and carefully defined powers should be delegated to government, all other being retained by the people.

Now think of that with some of the issues before us today. Immigrants coming to our country to be free from the conditions of their own country. Isn’t that just what all our ancestors did?

Abortion. The right to choose about one’s own body? Where does the Constitution say that the health of one’s own body is to be determined by a government?

Taxation. Where does the government get the right to tax some at different rates than others? We amended the Constitution to allow that.

Separation of power among the three branches. We now have a president who announces a Supreme Court candidate, and if the Senate is of the same political party, he or she is in, and if not, out. Then the new majority of that Supreme Court does that president’s bidding.

Only virtuous people should be the leaders. Really? Then why do so many go to jail? We have a mess. In my humble opinion neither of the candidates are worthy of the job of presidency of the strongest country in the world. But where are the Jeffersons, Madisons, Washingtons, or Franklins today? They choose not to run. Perhaps the most moral do not want the job. Should all elected offices have term limits, not just the presidency? Did the forefathers not see that some would want power forever?

So, let’s vote and hope that I am wrong about whichever one wins on Tuesday, but let us try to get the best to run next time if we survive the next four years.