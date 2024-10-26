JACKSON: Everyone doesn't deserve 2nd or 3rd chance

Without any hesitancy, I am better today than I was four years ago. I am also better than I was a decade ago, a quarter century ago. Even 50 years ago, my life was not as good as it is today. Mistakes, I have made a few. Regrets, even fewer. And opportunities, too many to remember.

Until now there was a dream that never materialized that I once thought I wanted. For a long time during my late-developed maturity, I have entertained the idea of serving on a state parole board. No rhyme or reason other than it is an unheralded, under the radar position of responsibility for protecting society.

What could be more honorable than being given the task of exercising scrutiny and best judgment to do a small part in guaranteeing the safety of the public, while demonstrating a sense of compassion and humanity? Nothing, I thought until now.

The Alabama State Board of Pardons and Paroles (ASBPP) recently faced some harsh criticism from state legislators because the parole release rates had drastically declined over the past few years. The ASBPP is a three-member group appointed to determine parole eligibility of inmates on an individual basis. Appearing before a legislative parole committee, one ASBPP member described their role as, “What we do to the best of our ability is to look at every individual who comes before us.”

There are advisory guidelines in place for board members to utilize. However, the board is not required to follow those suggestions, which include a scoring system for determining eligibility of inmates and a recommended rate of releases or a quota of 25%.

The Alabama parole board was questioned because of a wide disparity in the rate (53%) of inmates granted release in 2018 to the inmate granted release rate (8%) in 2023. Far below the legislative recommended 25% annual release rate. The ASBPP chairperson pointed out to the committee, “None of the current board members wrote the guidelines and that ‘she would not make a decision based upon a quota.’”

In defense of the board, it was pointed out that the parole release guidelines are to be legislatively reviewed every three years and is currently two years overdue.

A non-quota based decision is exactly the posture I assumed the role of a parole board member to be. Apparently, I assumed incorrectly. A missed opportunity, I will not regret.

I am better today, because, although I grew up being taught that second chances and forgiving mistakes was who we are as a society, I am now educated enough to know that everyone doesn’t deserve a second or third chance to commit an uncorrectable crime against humanity. Saying “No” is not an act of inhumanity.

Like doctors and airline pilots, a parole board with a 99% success rate is a failure. It takes just one wrong decision by a parolee to undermine any public trust in the board’s credibility. The board does not get a second chance to correct their decision to release a person back into society who was not prepared to follow guidelines of freedom. That lost of trust is compounded if the board’s decision resulted in a repeated harm to society.

Actually, I am better than when I started writing this piece. Upon further review, I have had and have my dream opportunity. Saving society from potential repeated harm can be the dream of others. Subjecting the public safety to the arbitrarily determined numbers of second chance is not dream worthy.

As long as the remaining days I have left keep getting better, I am living my dream. And counting my blessings.