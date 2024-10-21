GLENNON: Referendum on November ballot is just a backdoor progressive tax hike proposal

Most people would like their taxes lowered if all it takes is a little tax hike on the wealthy, right?

And surely voters would approve that idea if you really stack the deck so that, say, 97% of them would get a tax cut and just 3% would get a tax hike, right?

So far, however, the answer has been no. Twice in the past four years, Illinois voters looked beyond their own, direct interests and rejected proposals to push their tax bills off on wealthier Illinoisans.

In 2020, Illinoisans soundly rejected the Fair Tax Amendment that would have allowed for higher tax rates for higher earners, voting it down 55% to 45%. Ninety-seven percent of Illinoisans were to get a tax cut, at least as initially promised.

Earlier this year, Chicago voters also handily rejected the proposed Mansion Tax that would have hiked real estate transfer taxes on high-priced properties but reduced them on 94% of properties with lower prices.

That seems to have Illinois’ political establishment in disbelief, so they are back again with an advisory referendum you will see on November’s ballot. This time, the honey offered for a ‘yes’ vote is supposed property tax relief. The referendum reads as follows:

Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?

Supporters claim that income tax hike would raise about $4.5 billion annually for property tax relief. About 77,000 Illinois taxpayers report income over $1,000,000 per year, which is about 1% of taxpayers.

At first blush, that might sound appealing and different from what those earlier measures voters rejected. That’s because the new one seems to be revenue neutral — overall taxes would not be raised, supposedly, just shifted from property tax to income tax on the wealthy. The earlier proposal went further by raising total taxes collected.

But things aren’t what they seem. Passage of the referendum would open the door to higher overall tax collections.

That’s because the new money that would go toward “property tax relief” doesn’t mean those taxes won’t be raised. Local governments that benefit from the transfer would feel pressure taken off, and many would no doubt spend more than they otherwise would have. Moreover, money is fungible, and there’s no real assurance that money going to property tax relief would end up staying there. Implementing the referendum therefore would amount to little more than a backdoor approval of a progressive income tax that voters rejected.

Also, nothing in the referendum about which local governments would get the new money. We’re apparently supposed to trust them to come up with a formula that doesn’t pick political favorites.

The referendum is advisory, not binding, so the exact language implementing it remains to be seen. But there’s no way the language could assure that local property taxes would not be raised. That would take a firm tax cap, which is not part of the proposal.

By votes against the two earlier proposals, Illinois voters appeared to show a level of sophistication that their politicians hadn’t expected. They seemed to be saying they know that Illinois’ total tax burden is the real problem, which results from too much spending overall. And they clearly seemed to be saying that they simply don’t trust their politicians with any more money, even if it comes from the wealthy.

Let’s hope they show that same wisdom toward the new referendum.