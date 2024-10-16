Voice of the People: We can reform Kankakee County government

As a generational farmer, business owner and committed community member of District 12, I am running for Kankakee County Board due to many concerns, one being the board’s lack of transparency on how our tax dollars are spent. While other local governments have held the line on property taxes or even issued rebates, our County Board has increased spending by millions of dollars, leading to large annual property tax increases.

This harms homeowners and renters alike. The Board does not seek public input on new projects, has poor attendance by members at committee meetings and cancels many meetings (the community service committee has not met in six months and has canceled all meetings for the remainder of the year). All meetings are held in the morning, a time that is difficult for the public to attend.

Moreover, County Board members are not properly informed of upcoming financial matters. The board members receive the detailed department reports and other spending proposals (often totaling over 100 pages) the Monday afternoon before the Tuesday morning meeting. The citizens of Kankakee County deserve input into Board decisions and transparency. I ask for your vote on Nov. 5. Together we can reform Kankakee County government and have a voice at the table.

<strong>Araceli Sharper</strong>

Essex