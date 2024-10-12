Voice of the People: Sheriff supports Joyce

As the Sheriff of Kankakee County, I take my responsibility to our community very seriously. For this reason, I feel compelled to write this letter. In my over eight years as sheriff, I have endorsed both Republicans and Democrats for public office. Having an R or D in front of a name on the ballot is less important to me than the job that person has done. As a lifelong Republican, I feel strongly that sometimes we have to put party lines aside for both the greater good and for the benefit of our community.

This Nov. 5, I am supporting Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, for the 40th District.

Senator Joyce is also endorsed by the Sheriffs of Illinois PAC and has proven to be a strong ally to law enforcement for the last four years. Senator Joyce did not vote to support the SAFE-T-Act in January of 2021, Senator Joyce sent a clear message to his party that law enforcement changes are needed but the bill as presented was not acceptable. Since the passage of the SAFE-T- Act, Senator Joyce worked across the aisle to help pass three additional trailer bills that have improved the original bill. Senator Joyce knows there is more work to do on the SAFE-T-Act and is committed to doing just that. Senator Joyce has been instrumental in blocking additional anti-police legislation filed by Chicago politicians.

I didn’t make this decision lightly, but it is clear to me that Senator Joyce can get things done for our community. Senator Joyce has been able to secure over $15,000,000 for our county for things such as work for our river improvements, courthouse upgrades and body-worn cameras.

Our safety and future in the 40th District depend on effective leadership. and Senator Joyce is the right choice.

<strong>Mike Downey</strong>

Bourbonnais

Kankakee County Sheriff