Voice of the People: For the undecided voter

Do you like where your tax dollars are going?

Do you like billions sent to Ukraine and Iran?

Do you like $7 billion of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan, including the Bagram Airbase?

Do you like inflation?

Do you like buying oil from our enemies?

Do you like China buying our land?

Do you like other nations manufacturing our wind turbines and solar panels?

Do you like our government allowing China to fly a balloon over our country before shooting it down?

Do you like cross-dressers reading to your children?

Do you like tampons in the boys bathroom?

Do you like foreign students, in our universities, burning American flags?

Do you trust mail-in voting?

Do you believe some Jan. 6 people should be held in jail without a trial?

Do you like mandating a shot to keep your job?

Do you want the U.S. to be governed by the United Nations?

Your children’s and grandchildren’s lives depend on your decision.

<em>Vote</em>. God bless America.

<strong>Linda Longtin</strong>

St. Anne