Voice of the People: This is National Lawsuit Abuse Awareness week

October 7 began National Lawsuit Abuse Awareness week. Sadly, Illinois is one of the worst states for lawsuit abuse in the country. When unscrupulous lawyers file shake-down lawsuits against the small businesses in our local communities, it not only hurts the owners of the company, but also the employees and the customers.

One of the reasons cost of living is so high here in Illinois is because businesses must incorporate the costs of potential frivolous lawsuits into their costs of goods and services. In fact, a recent study concluded that the average person in Illinois pays between $1,858 and $2,497 per year in higher costs because of lawsuit abuse.

It’s not an accident. The Illinois Trial Lawyers Association donates massive dollars to state politicians in Springfield, and it is no wonder that the politicians in turn routinely pass laws that make it easier for lawyers to bring more and more expensive shakedown lawsuits.

Our small businesses and their customers pay more while the lawyers and their politicians get rich. On this National Lawsuit Abuse Awareness week, please take a moment to contact your local state representative and senator and ask them to stand up for our local community by reforming the Illinois lawsuit pandemic.

<strong>Phil Melin</strong>

Lake Forest

Executive director of Illinois Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse