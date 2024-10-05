Voice of the People: Remember the inaction when you vote next month

It’s unbelievable that 45,000 longshoremen (only 8% women) are on strike because receiving $200,000 per year is not enough for them to live on. The union wants an additional 77% pay raise over six years “to help deal with inflation” and also a tripling of their yearly retirement benefit!

One would think that our president would step in and negotiate a reasonable compromise, but that would mean Democrats loose some union votes. I just hope that the 8 million Americans living in poverty and all those on fixed income remember their inaction when they vote next month.

<strong>Robert Gavenda</strong>

Crete