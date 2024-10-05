Voice of the People: Our profound thanks

Abraham Lincoln spoke of the better angels of our human nature. My family and I witnessed a remarkable demonstration of that aspect of our humanity recently at a fundraiser for my son, Danny, who has been diagnosed with a glioblastoma.

The fundraiser was given by Mac & Frankies Bar in Bradley. The owner John Quick, members of the planning committee and many others exerted extraordinary efforts and many hours of their time to make that fundraiser an enormous success. The turnout for the event by so many generous, good-hearted people was most gratifying.

My family and I will always remember and be deeply grateful for their efforts. Their outpouring of love was truly heartwarming and served to renew mine and my family’s belief in those better angels of our nature. With gratitude.

<strong>Al Matheis</strong>

Kankakee