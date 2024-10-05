JACKSON: Same respect, responsibility should be applied to toy guns

Change is supposed to be a good thing. Sometimes it is not. In particular, it may not be good when you have held onto a conviction for as long as you can remember but suddenly changed your position.

From the first time I heard the proverbial question, “Am I my brother’s keeper?”, it was an easy answer. “Yes, I am.” Today, not so much. I am more inclined to answer, “Yes, but to a point. It depends on who my ‘brother’ is.” Once upon a time, my brother meant every human I could help. Today, it’s selective and arbitrary.

We can’t save everyone. I can’t save everybody, even if I wanted to. Yet, I still feel a responsibility to protect my brothers of a certain demographic. Not that I won’t help others, but those under age 18 and over 67 are my personal protected group. That includes protection from themselves, if necessary.

Because life is so precious, I feel it is paramount to give children the best opportunity to enjoy it as long as possible. A recent concern has caused me to ponder my position on a certain issue that may conflict with my protectionism. The topic of government’s role in regulating look-alike or replica guns is not an easy debate. On one hand, yes, by any means necessary, we should do everything possible to keep children safe. On the other hand, depriving a kid the joy of realism of owning a weapon by modifying the gun to look like a toy, is a dilemma.

We are a long way from the days when there was no doubt that my six-shooter revolver Colt-45 was a cap gun. I could safely strap on my belt and holster my pistol or two, if I could afford them, and go almost anywhere. We could ride all over town and no one questioned, mistook or feared us. The “bad guys” in the grocery store would see my miniature holstering and know I was there to keep things in order. They allowed me to believe that. And we all lived to see another day.

Today is not so simple. Respect for weapons has been replaced with an unreasonable fear. The actions of an irresponsible few have put the privileges of all at risk. Especially children who are not old enough to own a weapon, but want the realism of owning one. How do we protect children with toy guns from the risks of harm because their toys can’t always be distinguished from real weapons?

In 2023, toy gun manufacturers sold over 12 million BB and pellet guns. Many of them looking identical to real guns. These “cubic-zirconia” of guns, don’t have any immediately recognizable features indicating its lethal limits. They look real. They feel real. They look potentially dangerous. Under the wrong conditions, they could result in an unnecessary death.

What is a country to do? Does it require toy makers to go beyond warning labels on the packaging and take the verisimilitude appeal from its popular product? For the same reasons adults wear fake jewels, fake furs, walk on fake flooring and flaunt fake body parts, kids want their toys to look real.

Certainly, we could require manufacturers to make toys look like toys. But what kid would want to own a pink or bright orange Glock replica? Abdicating responsibility for protecting toy-gun-owning children to toy makers is not right or fair.

Just as toy guns replicas as are important to buyers, so should be the ultimate responsibility for children’s safety. The same respect and responsibility for owning and using a real weapon should be applied to toy guns. And that lesson should be taught at home and reinforced by society’s brothers.

Kids deserve to live a fun-filled life guided by those who, now more than ever, realize how wonderful childhood was.