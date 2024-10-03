GUEST VIEWPOINT: Communities will benefit from merger

By Quandra Craig

Working in Dixmoor, I see firsthand the challenges of attracting new businesses and new economic opportunities on a daily basis.

It takes hard work and planning to get these projects going. We try to do what we can at the community level to support new businesses, but resources are limited.

This is why I am intrigued by Capital One’s proposed $265 billion Community Benefits Plan (CBP) that’s tied to their merger with Discover. This comprehensive initiative could have significant implications for our local communities, particularly those that have been historically underserved here in Chicagoland. This comprehensive initiative, developed in partnership with respected organizations like the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders and NeighborWorks America, promises to bring substantial positive change to our underserved communities.

The CBP’s focus on expanding access to credit and financial services resonates with the needs of many Chicago residents, businesses and neighborhoods as a whole. In our region, where economic opportunities can vary drastically from one area to another, increased access to capital could be a game-changer for both individuals and small businesses, allowing those who are usually left behind to have a chance to get a leg up.

I’m particularly interested in the $44 billion commitment to community development financing. This investment in affordable housing, economic development and public infrastructure could address some of the pressing issues we face in the region, such as our ongoing affordable housing crisis and the need for economic revitalization in certain areas.

The $15 billion allocation for small business lending in low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities is another aspect that could have a tangible impact on our local economy. Small businesses are the backbone of many Chicago-area neighborhoods, and increased access to capital could help these enterprises grow and create jobs.

Additionally, the $5 billion commitment to spending with diverse suppliers aligns well with Chicago’s diverse business landscape. This initiative could help ensure that minority-owned businesses in our city have more opportunities to compete for contracts and grow their operations.

Capital One’s plan to maintain 30% of its branches and cafés in LMI census tracts is also noteworthy. In a city where some neighborhoods have long suffered from a lack of banking services, this commitment could help bridge the gap in financial access that many Chicago communities face.

However, as with any large-scale initiative, the effectiveness of this plan will depend on its implementation. It will be crucial to monitor how these investments are distributed and their actual impact on our communities.

While the CBP shows promise, it’s important to remember that it’s just one piece of the puzzle in addressing economic disparities. It will need to work in tandem with local and state initiatives, as well as community-driven efforts, to create lasting positive change in Chicagoland. The collaborative approach employed in developing this plan, involving nonprofit partners, shows that Capital One wants to address genuine, grassroots needs within our communities.

As we move forward, it will be essential for Capital One to engage with local community organizations and leaders to ensure that these investments truly meet the needs of our diverse neighborhoods. The success of this plan in Illinois could serve as a model for how private sector initiatives can complement public efforts to drive positive change in urban communities across the nation.