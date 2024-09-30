RAMPELL: Don’t scoff at the Hitler comparisons

There’s a semisatirical theorem, known as Godwin’s Law, which posits that if any online discourse goes on long enough, it inevitably leads to a Hitler or Nazi comparison. No professional pundit wants to be guilty of tripping this law.

After all, equating a political figure with fascists sounds absurd. It’s just so over the top. It also might not win over any additional allies; people roll their eyes and tune out when they hear commentators or historians warn, yet again, about another big bad Great Dictator.

Problem is, Donald Trump seems intent on making the Hitler comparison happen.

In recent weeks, the Republican presidential nominee and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, Ohio, have ramped up their baseless claims about violent invasions from impure foreigners, echoing “blood and soil”-style rhetoric deployed nearly a century ago.

At a rally this past weekend in North Carolina, Trump declared that “a vote for Kamala Harris means 40 or 50 million more illegal aliens will invade across our borders, stealing your money, stealing your jobs, stealing your life.” Chillingly, he added that migrants were already “attacking villages and cities all throughout the Midwest.”

This followed earlier remarks in Arizona, in which he alleged that “young American girls” are “being raped and sodomized and murdered by savage criminal aliens.”

Vance has likewise baselessly accused Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, of not only butchering and eating people’s pets, but also of killing people. “Murders are up by 81 percent because of what Kamala Harris has allowed to happen in this small community,” Vance said on CNN.

The Clark County, Ohio, district attorney, a Republican, unequivocally refuted Vance’s claim, noting that local murder rates were higher under Trump. What’s more, across his 21 years in the prosecutor’s office, Daniel Driscoll said, “we have not had any murders involving the Haitian community — as either the victims or as the perpetrators of those murders.”

Haitian residents might feel relieved that the not-as-victims part of that statement remains true, given the persistent bomb threats they have endured as a result of MAGA conspiracy theories.

It is hard to recall a senator in recent memory who’s done more to endanger the lives of his own constituents than Vance has. I’m not saying he and Trump actually want to start a modern-day pogrom, but if they did, I’m not sure what they’d be doing differently.

According to Vance, even tame think pieces about “threats to democracy” (and, er, worries about “fascism”) are sufficient to incite bloodshed; he has blamed such rhetoric for “directly” causing two apparent assassination attempts on Trump. Given that logic, what does Vance expect to happen to people who are being falsely accused of rape and murder — and who aren’t protected by the Secret Service?

Vance is correct that words have power. If not wielded responsibly, they can lead to political violence — which, to be clear, I wholeheartedly condemn. But one can denounce political violence and still be clear-eyed about the historical patterns that Trump evokes and, therefore, the need to defeat him soundly at the ballot box.

Even Godwin Law’s namesake, Mike Godwin, wrote in a Post op-ed last year that he agrees the Hitler analogy is not just apt but necessary. He cited Trump’s authoritarian instincts for consolidating state power in a single leader; dehumanizing political enemies as “vermin”; and claiming that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country,” an infamous Hitler talking point.

“Those of us who hope to preserve our democratic institutions need to underscore the resemblance before we enter the twilight of American democracy,” Godwin wrote in December.

And in fact, neither Godwin nor I is anywhere close to being the first to compare Trump with 20th-century fascists. Both of us were beaten out by Vance himself, who in 2016 referred to Trump as “America’s Hitler.”

Lest Trump’s fascist echoes be too faint for Vance to hear these days, the former president occasionally cranks up the volume with antisemitic tropes. For instance, he accused American Jews of voting for “the enemy” and agreed with a radio host that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is a “crappy Jew.” (Debates over “good” and “bad” Jews rarely end well for Jews.)

This past week, shortly after a Republican gubernatorial candidate was revealed to have expressed pro-Hitler views, Trump took things to their logical conclusion: He preemptively blamed Jews if he performs poorly this November.

“If I don’t win this election,” Trump said at a summit devoted to (I kid you not) combating American antisemitism, then “the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss.”

Not the most eloquent closing argument. But then, as Molly Ivins, once quipped, it probably sounded better in the original German.