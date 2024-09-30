HAAS: Break the stigma, bring awareness to importance of mental health

September is Suicide Awareness Month. As a licensed clinical social worker, I want to discuss the importance of this awareness month and offer resources to individuals who may be dealing with mental health struggles.

First and foremost, it’s helpful to be able to identify some of common signs and symptoms of depression and suicidal ideations in ourselves and others. Some symptoms of depression include loss of interest in hobbies and activities, consistent fatigue or lack of energy, difficulty concentrating, and changes in appetite or sleeping habits. Other warning signs may include changes in behavior such as withdrawing from friends, feelings of hopelessness, changes in eating or sleeping patterns, and extreme changes in mood.

Being able to identify these signs in others, and ourselves can help save lives. Oftentimes, those struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts may feel ashamed and choose not to receive help. It’s important that we continue speaking about this topic to end the stigma around mental health treatment and potentially save the lives of those living with these struggles.

I also want to take a moment and highlight the distinct importance of suicide prevention and mental healthcare when it comes to our veterans.

From an increase in anxiety and depression to cases of PTSD, many of the men and women who served our nation are facing challenges when it comes to their mental health. If you are a veteran or a family member of a veteran, you can find care through the no-cost Road Home Program by dialing 312-942-8387. Veterans may also call the Military and Veterans Crisis line by dialing 988, then press 1, or text 838255.

To anyone who may be suffering from mental health challenges, or those who have a friend or family member who may be struggling, please know that you are not alone. There are a number of options when it comes to mental health treatment.

If you are interested in therapy or other treatment options, reach out to your local community mental health center or primary health care provider. For those in immediate crisis, you can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is available 24/7 by dialing 988, or chat 988lifeline.org, or by texting HELLO to 741741.

Together, we can break the stigma and bring awareness to the importance of mental health.