Riverwalk can be the engine for redevelopment

After years of planning, including the past several months of working to cross the finish line of reaching the amount of money needed to start the East Riverwalk project, the city of Kankakee recently approved the $5 million bid for construction of the 1-acre park at the southeast corner of South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street along the Kankakee River.

We applaud the efforts of city leaders to stay the course and green light the East Riverwalk development. Not only will it enhance the area just south of downtown, it’s the first step in the expansive 4-mile riverwalk that will extend from the Wright House, just east of the park on South Harrison Avenue, all the way to Riverside Medical Center. It would’ve been easy to scrap the project due to finances, but the city stayed true to its vision.

“The first piece of the transformation plan known as the Currents of Kankakee will help to activate the potential of our waterway that has been talked about for decades,” said 2nd Ward Alderman Dave Baron in a post on Instagram. “I’m proud to be in a community now acting to turn those hopes into reality. Congratulations to all who have put in countless hours to move this plan forward.”

As reported by the Daily Journal’s Lee Provost, construction on the Riverwalk, by PSI Inc. of Kankakee, will start in October and be completed by next July’s Merchant Street MusicFest. In the grand scheme of things, the $5 million price tag is well under what other Kankakee County communities have spent in recent years to improve the quality of life in their villages. Bourbonnais recently completed its Community Campus (The Grove) for $18.1 million and Bradley is in the process of building its baseball/softball complex for $45 to $50 million.

We feel city/village leaders must give their residents reasons to work, live and stay in their communities. The Grove in Bourbonnais is getting rave reviews already for being a community meeting place, similar to what Manteno created with its Square on Second in 2017.

The best part of the East Riverwalk park, it’s being done with creative financing, not to mention donations of $410,000 from the community. The project will also benefit from federal and state grants totaling $1.8 million. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said another $940,000 will come from the Riverfront Tax Increment Financing District that was created five years ago and $1.15 million from the city’s Environmental Services Utility fund. Another $250,000 is expected from fundraising efforts and the remaining $422,000 will come from the city’s surplus cash.

Leaders can’t be dissuaded from naysayers – mostly on social media – who can’t see past their keyboards to realize what’s best for the community as a whole. It’s about moving Kankakee forward.

“If we don’t move forward now, it sets ourselves back 20 years on the riverfront,” Curtis said. “We’ve got to move forward on the amenities people want.”

We couldn’t agree more and look forward to seeing the finished project which can be an engine for redevelopment.