GLENNON: Recognition of Illinois’ looming electricity crisis goes mainstream

If you live in central or southern Illinois, you have every right to read this and angrily say, “It’s about time!”

There, electricity bills already jumped as much as 50%, and that area’s electrical grid manager, MISO, warned over two years ago of the “high risk” of brownouts in your area.

But reality usually strikes Illinois’ political elites only when it hits northern Illinois, especially Chicago and Cook County. That’s just what happened with the statewide electricity mess those elites have gotten us into.

The spark that got attention is the jump in retail electricity costs that’s coming for most of northern Illinois, where the electrical grid is managed by PJM Interconnection. PJM, like other grid operators, occasionally runs an auction for “capacity,” which is the electricity PJM needs in times of peak demand to keep its grid supplied.

Those capacity costs get passed along to consumers, and capacity costs in a recent auction soared more than 800%. The bottom line for consumers is that residential bills in PJM’s part of Illinois will soon rise by about 10.5% due to the capacity charge alone. But that’s just the start. In two years, capacity charges are predicted to be 2,200% higher than today, hiking average monthly residential bills by more than $35 compared with current charges.

That prompted a Chicago Tribune editorial saying that “an electricity crisis is looming for Illinois.” That’s a breakthrough, of sorts, because most of our media have long ignored the problem.

Even Gov. J.B. Pritzker, champion of the green energy mandates that got us here, had to make an admission. When asked about the Tribune editorial and the PJM auction, he said, “The broad topic is we need more electricity production in the state. Period, end of sentence.”

He went on to say that the problem is not Illinois’ landmark green energy bill, CEJA, the Clean Energy Jobs Act of 2021.

No, governor, we are not doing anything to get more power plants built, and, yes, CEJA is a big reason why. CEJA mandated closing all Illinois coal and natural gas fired power plants by 2045. It was an impossible goal to meet. Merely pursing it is hugely expensive for consumers and certain to jeopardize reliable electricity supply.

That’s what’s been said from the start by the “carnival barkers” — as Pritzker likes to call critics. But the carnival barkers were spot on. “It appears the alarmists were right, and Pritzker and the green lobby were wrong,” as the Tribune wrote.

CEJA passed the General Assembly with overwhelming votes from Democrats and some Republicans — but over strong objections by a few other Republicans.

One who strenuously opposed CEJA was state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur. He was beside himself with disgust when I spoke to him recently about the belated recognition of Illinois’ problem.

But Caulkins focused on what’s most important: what must be done now, and fast. Potential solutions include going back to the fossil fuel power plant owners that are shutting down to see if they can be kept open longer. Lifting the restrictions on “peeker” power plants, which are small, fossil fueled plants that help address times of peek demand. And, most importantly, getting serious about making it easier to build nuclear and natural gas fired plants.

Do it, Illinois.