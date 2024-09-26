MOORE: Manifestation is the belief in the process

Manifestation — does it truly work? For decades, this concept has captured significant attention, especially in the pages of popular self-help books like “The Secret” by Rhonda Byrne, “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill, and “The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle. These works suggest that the mind can create reality, emphasizing positive thinking, visualization and belief as the key.

So, what’s the truth behind manifestation? Is it a genuine force or just another trend? Looking through history, we find compelling examples of people who have manifested their desires remarkably.

Jesus manifested bread and fish to feed thousands, turned water into wine, and raised Lazarus from the dead. How did He do it? He told us: “Everything is possible for the one who believes’ (Mark 9:23). This belief, central to Jesus’ miracles, also applies to those who have shaped the world through their conviction.

Gandhi, through non-violent resistance, and Martin Luther King Jr., with his vision of equality, both relied on unwavering belief to drive their movements. Likewise, innovators like Elon Musk and Steve Jobs revolutionized industries by maintaining steadfast belief in their visions. They didn’t just wish for success —they visualized it, believed in it and worked relentlessly to bring it to reality.

There is a distinction between miraculous manifestations, such as Jesus multiplying bread, and the achievements of inventors and social activists. While one may seem instantaneous and the other a slower, deliberate process, both are rooted in the same fundamental principle: belief.

Whether miraculous or transformative, faith in the outcome drives these manifestations into reality.

A common thread among those who teach manifestation techniques is the importance of assuming your desires are already fulfilled, even before they physically manifest. Whether it’s modern self-help gurus or ancient spiritual teachings, the principle remains the same: You must believe you have what you want before it arrives in your reality.

The central idea is that by aligning your thoughts, feelings and beliefs with the desired outcome, you attract that outcome into your life.

This idea of belief has been central to Jesus’ teachings, as mentioned above. He emphasized it again in Mark 11:23: “Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them.”

Here, Jesus highlights the crucial role of unwavering belief in the process. It’s not enough to ask for what you want — you must act as if it is already done.

The idea is clear: Belief and emotional alignment with your desired outcome create the conditions for its realization.

So how does this apply in your life? Imagine you’re aiming for a promotion at work. Instead of doubting or hoping, visualize yourself already in that role —feeling confident, acting as if the promotion is yours. The same goes for personal goals, like getting healthier. Instead of focusing on the obstacles, believe you’re already living a healthier lifestyle, making choices aligned with that belief. The principle remains the same even in bigger dreams — starting a business, finding your dream home or writing a book.

If you think success is inevitable, you’ll naturally align your actions, mindset and energy toward making that vision a reality. Belief becomes the foundation for your daily actions, driving you forward even when challenges arise.

So, does manifestation truly work? Well, it has great business leaders and revolutionaries. You might attribute their success to luck or chance, but you can’t deny that they believed with all their heart in their vision. That kind of belief — so strong that it drives every action — is undeniably a common thread among those who achieve remarkable outcomes. So, is it luck, or is it the power of belief? The line between the two may be thinner than we think.

The real question is: Are you willing to believe before you see? As countless teachers and thinkers have encouraged, can you assume your wish is already fulfilled? Perhaps it’s time to believe not only in the world around you but in your ability to shape it. What if the life you dream of is waiting on the other side of the limits you’ve created in your mind?