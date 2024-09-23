GLENNON: Why you should be terrified by the expanding assault on free speech

“There ought to be laws against spreading disinformation and hate.”

If that seems reasonable to you, you are not alone, and more and more major figures are saying that in one way or another.

But you are dangerously misguided if you accept that, and you should spend a few minutes thinking about it.

Hillary Clinton is the latest to say as much, so let’s use her as an example. On MSNBC, she recently said Americans “engaged” in propaganda “similar” to the type that led to the Russians “boosting Trump” in 2016 should face civil and maybe criminal prosecution.

Just tell the truth and you will be safe from that prosecution, you might think, but you’d be wrong. The mere prospect of getting hauled into court and having to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in defense should tell you why. Anything can be alleged to be “disinformation.” And who would be authorized to decide what to allege? The government. If events in recent years tell us anything, it’s that we cannot trust the government’s judgement or motives.

You might also wonder how Clinton could say something so astoundingly hypocritical. After all, it was her campaign that initiated the debunked Russia collusion claims against Donald Trump, solely, for political purposes.

The answer is that Clinton and her allies would have nothing to fear because they know any law of the kind she wants would only be passed and enforced by the enemies of free speech on the far left, which means they would be spared.

Yes, those enemies of free speech primarily are on the far left, and it starts at the top.

Kamala Harris essentially said she would sic the Justice Department on anybody spreading what she regards as misinformation or hate. Her running mate, Tim Walz, has said “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy.”

Facebook founder and boss Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted that the Biden Administration strong-armed Facebook to censor COVID-19 information that was contrary to the government’s narrative. Here in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker echoed what Clinton said, saying on national television that “There ought to be a private right of action for anybody that’s dissuaded or told something that’s false, that’s the important thing.”

Illinois in fact has been a leader in the “radically expanding anti-free speech agenda,” as it was called by Jonathan Turley, a nationally recognized legal scholar. And “no one more embodies this danger than Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker,” Turley wrote.

Some conservatives are just as guilty, seemingly anxious to replace the left’s censorship with their own. But examples are few and mostly involve officials at lower levels.

It’s from the left that most of the assault on free speech is coming. Liberal columnist Glenn Greenwald put it bluntly: “That Democrats are seeking to use their control of state power to coerce and intimidate private tech companies to censor — and indeed have already succeeded in doing so — is hardly subject to reasonable debate. They are saying explicitly that this is what they are doing,” he wrote.

“Hate speech” is far too broad to be banned. Suppose I say I hate opponents of free speech, which I do. Should I be censored or prosecuted?

Maybe you know that established First Amendment law would prohibit any attempt to outlaw disinformation or hate speech. But take little comfort in that, given the left’s interest in packing the Supreme Court to get principles it doesn’t like overruled. Harris has said repeatedly that she is open to that idea. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also is among those apparently open to it.

Yes, Senator Schumer, there sure are lots of different ideas out there. One is curtailing free speech, and it’s frightening.