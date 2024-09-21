Voice of the People: Wind farm is bountiful harvest for Grundy, LaSalle

As a proud member of the team at EDP Renewables North America’s (EDPR NA) Top Crop Wind Farm, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of renewable energy in the communities of Grundy and LaSalle counties in Illinois. Our wind farm has not only harnessed the energy of the wind but also sowed the seeds of sustainability, and community development.

The benefits of the Top Crop Wind Farm extend far beyond its spinning turbines. The project has created 257 construction and 20 permanent jobs in the region, bolstering local economies and enhancing the quality of life for residents. From construction to operation and maintenance, our workforce is comprised of local talent, creating a thriving job market and ensuring that the economic benefits stay close to home.

The Top Crop Wind Farm is also a testament to our commitment to environmental stewardship. By generating clean, renewable energy, we are reducing harmful pollution and contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future. We take pride in knowing that our work is not just a job but a crucial contribution to reducing air pollution.

Furthermore, EDP Renewables actively engages with the community, supporting local initiatives and contributing to educational programs that help build a brighter future for the next generation. Our commitment to environmental and social responsibility goes hand in hand with the electricity we generate.

In Grundy and LaSalle counties, the Top Crop Wind Farm has cultivated a brighter future for us all. As a clean energy worker, I can confidently say that the project is an economic windfall for our communities, and the harvest is one of hope, progress and prosperity. We stand committed to nurturing this sustainable growth and reaping the rewards for years to come.

<strong>Andrew Ehrhardt</strong>

Dwight