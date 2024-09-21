Voice of the People: We need to increase research funding for Alzheimer's

I have a personal connection with Alzheimer’s disease, and I advocate because I don’t want other families or my children to worry about the heartbreak and burden that the disease causes. Alzheimer’s begins 20 years or more before memory loss and other symptoms develop.

I have to advocate for my children, my family, your family. It is imperative that Congress supports Alzheimer’s policies and research funding. I have enjoyed getting to know Congresswoman Robin Kelly and having her continued support in the fight to end this disease.

Thanks to Congress, we have secured historic increases in research funding and achieved legislative victories that have been monumental in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. But our work is far from over. To build on this progress and continue supporting the millions of families affected, I am asking my U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly to increase research funding by $318 million and vote to pass the NAPA Reauthorization Act, Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act, and the BOLD Reauthorization Act.

Join me in asking Congress, including our representative Kelly, to continue investing in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

<strong>Emily Dockery</strong>

Essex