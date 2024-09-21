JACKSON: Why should reward money be taxed?

Doing the right thing is one of the first lessons we learn. Even when no one is around, we’re taught to do it because it’s the right thing. Doing the right thing can be rewarding, even financially. It can also be risky and costly. It is the financially costly part that I find interesting and ironic.

Oftentimes the government will solicit the help of citizens to remedy a situation. In particular, if there is an ongoing threat to the public, a monetary reward may be offered to entice citizens to do the right thing, even at the risk of their own peril. If there is an armed and dangerous person on the loose, it seems logical for the government to seek the public’s help and to ante up a respectable amount of tax dollars upon capture.

Too many times the rewarding authority will throw a risky wrench in the equation by adding a conviction to the deal. But, wait. There is another stipulation. Should a person receive the reward, they must pay taxes on it because the reward is considered income.

For a bounty hunter who makes a living seeking and capturing bad folks for monetary gain, that is income. But for the average citizen who may discover a bad, dangerous guy hiding out on their property to be penalized for doing the right thing, doesn’t seem fair, right of incentivizing.

Some good citizens took the chance to receive $25 thousand by searching for a wanted suspect in Sept. 7 interstate shootings just south of Lexington, Kentucky. Five people were shot while traveling on Interstate 75. Fortunately, none were fatal. A suspect was quickly identified. The public’s help was requested in hope of preventing more casualties.

With the help of two citizens, Fred and Sheila McCoy, the body of Joseph A. Couch was located this week. The McCoys began searching for the suspect and documented their adventure on social media. Assisted by the circling of vultures and the stench of decomposition, the couple were able to find the body and alert authorities who were continuing their two-week search.

An investigation is continuing before police officially confirm the identity of Couch, a former Army reservist with no criminal conviction. However, Couch had one terrorist threat charged dismissed earlier this year. To support their initial identification of the suspect, police reported finding nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition for an AR-15 rifle that was used in the shootings and other items. The rifle was purchased one day before the shootings.

The good part is that the residents of the community can rest easy and resume their normal lives. The Kentucky State Police has determined that the McCoys will receive the allotted reward for their two-weeks efforts. And the Internal Revenue Service will be expecting their cut of the reward.

The couple actually went above and beyond seeing something, saying something and literally risked their lives to help the government. It was their bravery and ultimate success in bringing calm to a community.

If the government asks a citizen to do something, even if it is the right thing to do, shouldn’t a tax exemption be included for the risk involved? Had the couple been injured or killed while assisting the government, would the government provide any medical or death benefit?

Understandably, it is unfortunate for the authorities that the suspect is dead. His death prevents the discovery of motive and an opportunity for the shooter to stand trial. It is fortunate for the community that there will not be a long trial. And fortunately for the McCoys, his death makes it final and offers a quicker resolve. They won’t have to wait for a conviction before they receive their reward.

And the government won’t have to wait for its portion.