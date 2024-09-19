ANOTHER VIEW: Organ-donor campaign all about saving lives

Champaign News-Gazette

Signing up to be an organ donor is both important and easy.

Last month, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias made it a point to urge members of minority groups to sign up to become organ donors.

“There is an especially great need for organ donation within communities of color, and the more people learn about it, the more likely they are to be donors,” he said.

This month, he’s made the same suggestions to young people, establishing a program that allows high school students to become ambassadors for the Illinois Organ and Tissue Program.

Giannoulias made it clear that “teen understanding and awareness of organ donation is vital to tackling the shortage of organ donors.”

He’s right, of course. But it’s important to not only embrace Giannoulias’ point but also expand on it.

All Illinoisans need to recognize that it’s important to become an organ donor because it provides the opportunity to generate something good out of the ultimate disaster — sudden, unexpected and untimely death.

Illinoisans as young as 16, courtesy of a law passed in 2016, can sign up to become organ donors. But even as eligibility has expanded, signups have declined.

The secretary of state’s office reports that over the past decade, Illinois experienced a 38% decrease in the number of new organ-donor registrants among those ages 16 to 21.

Giannoulias could provide no explanation for why that has happened, saying it’s probably due to a “million contributing factors.” But he’s certainly on the right track in suggesting that “with social media and the ability for information to get out there,” the numbers can and should be reversed.

It’s relatively easy to sign up. People can do so when they get new driver’s license or at the secretary of state’s website at apps.ilsos.gov/organdonor register.

It is, obviously, important for people of all ages and races to volunteer to be organ donors. Besides the fact that more is better, there are medical reasons to have a diverse donor registration list.

The federal government reports that, nationally, Black people have the greatest need for organ transplants.

That’s true in Illinois as well. Of state residents awaiting a transplant, more than 36% are Black and 22% are Hispanic.

Transplants are not matched by race or ethnicity, but an organ provided to a patient by a donor of the same race can be a better medical fit.

Over the course of the past 50 years, organ transplants have gone from the extremely rare and difficult to relatively common. But these medical miracles cannot be performed without a donor, and there is never enough supply to meet demand.

Ordinary people can help out on the supply side. It’s easy, and it’s the right thing to do.