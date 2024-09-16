GLENNON: Even the best off with the brightest futures are leaving Illinois

Who is leaving Illinois?

You might guess it’s mostly wealthy seniors, and perhaps younger people down on their luck who head for states with more opportunity.

No reason to leave if you’re a pulling in over $200,000 per year while you’re still young, say, between 26 and 45, right?

And why shed a tear for them anyway?

But it turns out they are leaving Illinois at rates comparable to other groups based on income and age. All of us should be concerned because we are talking about the loss of what should be part of Illinois’ future — young, successful, big taxpayers.

At Wirepoints, we recently took a particularly close look at what interstate migration numbers from the Internal Revenue Service say about those wealthy millennials, as that age group is often called.

IRS numbers don’t lie because they show exactly how many tax returns are filed for each age and income group, where the filer lived and how much income they reported. Every year, the IRS tells us how many moved from where to where in those different groups.

It turns out that Illinois’ net loss of households to other states occurs in every single income and age bracket the IRS tracks, and we were surprised that those millennials earning great money are no exception.

The latest IRS numbers say Illinois was the second-biggest loser nationally of households aged 26 to 35 with incomes greater than $200,000. More than 1,300 of them fled the state, on net (3,141 households out, 1,818 in). That’s a loss of 4% of Illinois’ young, high-earning households in just one year, 2022, which is the latest year the IRS has reported.

Along with their talent, they took big bucks with them — earnings that would otherwise have helped pay Illinois’ tax bill. The average income (Adjusted Gross Income) for those leavers in 2022 was an amazing $435,000.

The problem persists for older, well-off millennials — those making over $200,000 per year of prime age from 35 to 45. We lost 1,840, net, of them, and they were making a still more amazing average annual income of nearly $700,000.

That’s a big chunk out of Illinois’ tax base that the rest of us must now cover.

Unfortunately, the pace of the loss of both the older and younger rich millennials has been accelerating for at least 10 years, we found.

Why the flight? It’s hard to imagine that high taxes aren’t a big part of the reason. It’s surely no accident that zero-income tax states Florida and Texas were the big winners of the upwardly mobile millennials.

Illinois lawmakers nevertheless are forever looking for new revenue sources and still mourn the 2020 defeat of a progressive tax hike at the ballot box. In Chicago, where many of those rich millennials live, Mayor Brandon Johnson is actively looking at tax increases to fill an upcoming budget hole of at least a billion dollars.

Denial of our challenges sure doesn’t help, either. Last year, when asked about IRS migration numbers, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office answered by saying the IRS report “is not migration data” even though the IRS report is titled “U.S. Population Migration Data.”

Some cheerleading for the state is appropriate, but cheerleaders don’t win games. It’s long past time for hardball.