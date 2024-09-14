Big Boy stirs my railroad memories

When we at the Daily Journal received the news release that the Union Pacific Railroad’s Big Boy steam engine would be rolling through the area this past Monday, I knew I had to be there.

I’m the son of a railroader, and although I never got the chance to work on the railroad, the love for everything trains runs through my veins. Most of my siblings share that same passion. Not only did my dad, Edward J. Breach, work on the railroad, he lived it and passed down that love to us. It’s truly amazing, really.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 departed on its eight-week Heartland of America Tour on Aug. 28 and is traveling across 10 states, including Illinois, before ending in late October in Texas. It passed through Grant Park, Momence and Watseka this past Monday. I tagged along with Daily Journal photographer Tiffany Blanchette as we set up at the crossing on Illinois Route 114 (Indiana Street) on the eastern edge of Momence near Southside Meats to catch a glimpse of Big Boy.

As I waited along the train tracks on a sun-soaked Monday afternoon, anticipating Big Boy’s arrival, I got a little emotional thinking about my dad. He passed away almost 43 years ago, but I still remember a lot of things he taught me and instilled in me even though sometimes I didn’t always appreciate his wisdom until he was gone.

I was able to record a video of Big Boy as it passed the grade crossing in Momence, and it at was posted on the Daily Journal Facebook page. My brother, Mike, thanked me for the recording as he was hoping to travel from his home in Indianapolis to Watseka to see the steam locomotive, but he couldn’t get away.

I remember when I was about 14 years old we were at a train station in Harrisburg, Pa., after returning from a day trip on an electric commuter train from Philadelphia. My dad was born in Harrisburg, and we were on a summer family vacation. As the train was to head further west, the crew was connecting a diesel engine to the passenger cars as I stood with my dad on the platform. He was explaining every minute detail to me of what the crew was doing and why.

A man standing nearby commented that my dad must be a longtime railroader to know all what the crew was doing. I couldn’t have been more impressed or prouder of Dad that summer day. He knew everything about the railroad, having worked in various capacities for more than 30 years. I still think about him often, mostly when taking a train ride or hearing a distant whistle.

Whenever I can, I try to use the Metra train when visiting Chicago for sports or entertainment. It’s not always convenient, especially on weekends, but I do enjoy riding the commuter train. If you have a little extra time to get where you’re going, it’s a stress-free and enjoyable way to get into the city. The same goes for a vacation trip — Amtrak is an option if you’re traveling to St. Louis, Minneapolis or out further west. My son, Ryan, and I take a couple road trips to Major League ballparks each summer and when getting in or around the city from the hotel, we try to use commuter trains when possible.

My dad often reminded me how railroads helped build this country and how they were necessary to not only move goods across the country but U.S. troops during wartime. He was a World War II veteran in the U.S. Army Air Corps before he began his long railroad career sometime after he left the service. He started with the Pennsylvania Railroad which then merged with the New York Central Railroad in 1968 to form the Penn Central. The railroads went through some financial turmoil in the 1970s, and Penn Central was absorbed by Conrail in 1976 (Amtrak took over the passenger service a few years before Conrail was established). Dad always claimed the merger was a huge mistake, and the PC filed for bankruptcy two years later.

My dad was transferred to Logansport, Ind., by the PRR in 1960 when he was promoted to shop foreman. He later became a supervisor of car classification and traveled around Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois (including Kankakee) making train yard inspections among other duties. If there was a freight train derailment in this region, Dad was there to investigate, take numerous photos to try to determine the cause of the wreck. I remember him writing many reports on our dining room table.

When my dad started his career with the PRR, I’m sure he worked around locomotives like Big Boy No. 4014 that was put into service in 1941 and was retired in 1961. Union Pacific reacquired the steam engine in 2013, restored it and put it back into service in 2019, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.

Seeing Big Boy might be a once in a lifetime experience, and it certainly stirred up a lifetime of memories. Thank you, Dad.