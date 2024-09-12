MOORE: The true mystery of Peace Pilgrim

It’s easy to feel like everything is falling apart these days. The economy is uncertain, with prices climbing and jobs becoming more unstable. We hear endless news about war and global unrest, and as elections approach, the sense of instability only grows. Many of us lie awake at night, wondering how we’ll make it through these difficult times.

Wouldn’t it be nice to let go and trust that everything will be OK?

That’s precisely how Peace Pilgrim lived her life. In 1953, she set out on a mysterious journey that would last nearly 30 years, walking over 25,000 miles zigzagging across the United States.

She gave up her name, her possessions and her home, choosing to live with nothing but the clothes on her back, a comb, a pen and a few small pieces of paper. She had no money, no food and no specific destination, yet she walked without fear, relying on the kindness of others for food and shelter.

Her mission was to spread a message of peace, and through her unwavering faith, she trusted that everything she needed would be provided.

Peace Pilgrim lived in simplicity.

“Unnecessary possessions are unnecessary burdens. If you have them, you have to take care of them!” she would often say.

Her life was proof that there is great freedom in simplicity.

She believed that “those who have enough but not too much are the happiest.” With nothing but her faith and her message, she showed that peace and contentment come from within, not from material things.

Throughout her journey, she encountered challenges that would have caused most people to lose hope, but her trust never wavered. She believed that “a pilgrim is a wanderer with a purpose.” Her purpose was to spread peace, and she trusted that life would support her in that mission. And time after time, the help she needed arrived — often in mysterious ways.

Once, while walking through the Rocky Mountains, she was caught in a fierce snowstorm with no shelter in sight. It seemed impossible that she could make it through the night. But instead of panicking, she kept walking, trusting that something would come. Sure enough, just as the storm became unbearable, a stranger appeared, offering her a warm coat and a place to stay. The stranger had no reason to be there but had felt an inexplicable urge to drive down that road.

Another time, while walking through the Mojave Desert, she went days without food. Hunger gnawed at her, but she remained calm. She knew that help would arrive when she needed it. And sure enough, a man driving down that empty road stopped to offer her food and water. He had felt a nudge to take a detour, not knowing why, but was surprised to find her there.

She once said, “for light, I go directly to the source of light, not to any of the reflections.”

She trusted not in the material world but in a deeper, spiritual source. She showed that peace comes from within, which can produce a knowing that everything will be taken care of.

The true mystery of Peace Pilgrim wasn’t just how she survived physically, but how she radiated such calm and positivity in every situation.

“When you find peace within yourself, you become the kind of person who can live at peace with others.” she said.

And indeed, wherever she went, people felt drawn to her message of peace.

Her calm, centered presence inspired thousands of people.

Though her identity remained unknown for many years, it wasn’t until after her death in 1981 that people learned she had been born Mildred Lisette Norman. She had lived a normal life before experiencing a spiritual awakening that led her to dedicate her life to peace.

Despite her hardships, she always remained positive, saying, “Keep your feet on the ground and your thoughts at lofty heights.”

The secret may be found in trusting the journey and believing in the goodness of others and the world. By following the example of Peace Pilgrim, we can learn to embrace uncertainty, knowing that even in the most trying times, life provides exactly what we need.