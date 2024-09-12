JACKSON: Some Black lives matter, some don't

Now that all five former Memphis police officers involved in the vicious beating death of Tyre Nichols has concluded, I found the public response to be perplexing. The name Tyre Nichols does not register highly on the word association game as many others connected to publicized police interaction.

The names George Floyd and Rodney King immediately conjure up recall of images of their confrontation with police and subsequent hero status. Although his death was more recent, Tyre Nichols, not so much. There is no pending Tyre Nichols Justice Act. There are no Tyre Nichols murals. There is no national outcry for real justice for Tyre Nichols. It is as if Tyre Nichols’ life did not matter.

In January 2023, Nichols was beaten by five Memphis Police Department officers after a traffic stop. He succumbed to his wounds three days later. His death was ruled a homicide. Fortunately, the incident was captured by police bodycam and public security cameras. Video of the vicious punching, kicking, pepper spraying and beating with police batons of the handcuffed man was made public, as was the boasting of their actions and immediate attempted cover-up by those involved. And all sanity broke loose. In expected fashion the predictable cavalcade of instigative and opportunistic agents did not ascend upon Memphis.

Two officers involved in the beating plead guilty to charges less than murder. Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr. plead guilty to federal charges of excessive force, failure to intervene, and conspiracy to witness tampering. Neither were charged with violating Nichols’ civil rights which would have carried a stiffer sentence. In exchange for lesser charges, Martin and Hill Jr. went from bullies to snitches and agreed to testify against the remaining three accomplices who declined to a plea deal. Martin is expected to receive a sentence up to 40 years and Hill Jr. a sentence up to 15 years.

Earlier this month, the remaining three former officers, Tadarrius Baen, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith were convicted of obstruction of justice and witness tampering, but were found not guilty of violating Nichols’ civil rights resulting in his death. They are expected to be sentenced in January 2025.

Not only is the conviction of the lesser charges perplexing, the response to the verdict by the victim’s family is bewildering. Some members of Nichols’ family are pleased with the convictions and “hope it sends a message that police officers can be held accountable.” Accepting a verdict because there is no other recourse and hoping for any positive outcome is somewhat understandable. But, to be pleased with less than a conviction of an unquestionable murder is not.

The case of this unnecessary brutal murder of a single defenseless man by five brutes has ended. Five people held accountable to the most minimal standards, which is anything less than murder. And the family is pleased. In a civil society, that response is commendable. But, we have seen far worse responses to less egregious acts upon an innocent victim.

George Floyd died at the hands of one police officer. And because the public demanded nothing less, that officer was charged with and convicted of murder. Floyd’s death resulted in nation-wide protests and six deaths. It sparked a movement. His death became a revenue generator. And a source of political opportunity.

Yet, Tyre Nichols’ death has resulted in a satisfying decision. [The five officers still face second-degree murder charges in state court. A trial date has not been set.]

Some Black lives matter. Some don’t. What does seem to consistently matter is who takes the lives of Black citizens. Why, is the most perplexing of all.