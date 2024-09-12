GUEST VIEWPOINT: My brother’s grave is not a campaign trail

I don’t care if you are an Independent, Republican or Democratic candidate — my brother’s grave is not your campaign trail.

Sgt. Maj. Jerry Patton was a highly decorated Army Special Forces soldier who died in service to our country. He is buried in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, alongside others who gave their lives for our freedoms. Their graves are not a campaign trail.

Arlington and all our national cemeteries are sacred ground. They honor those who sacrificed for the freedoms enshrined in our Constitution — the right to vote, equality of opportunity and the rule of law. For the past 16 years, I have observed Memorial Day at Arlington to remember my brother and the lives of others buried near him.

My friends Anthony and Jeremy rest near Jerry. Both were killed in 2005. Anthony, a proud Native American with nearly 20 years of service, was killed by an improvised explosive device while leading his Army Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha in Iraq. He left behind his wife, his four children and his parents. Jeremy was killed in Afghanistan while serving as the team leader of an ODA in the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group. It was his third tour in Afghanistan. He also served in Kosovo. He left behind a widow, his parents and a sister.

Every year, I visit their graves in Section 60 to reflect on their sacrifices. I remember Tony’s sense of humor and his reputation as a serious, highly trained operator respected by all. I recall Jeremy’s baby-faced appearance, which belied his experience as a hardened combat veteran. He was both Special Forces- and Ranger-qualified. Before joining Special Forces, Jeremy served as a platoon leader in the 187th Infantry Regiment (Rakkasans) of the 101st Airborne Division. I, too, am a Rakkasan, and our shared experience in the 101st forged a bond that will never be broken. I miss them both deeply, and their graves are not a campaign trail.

The recent altercation and campaign event at Arlington brings dishonor to our republic and the heroes who protect our way of life. Gold Star families, service members and veterans have learned about this incident, and many are asking: Is this honorable? Does this represent my beliefs? Does this reflect my views about our fallen military members and those who continue to serve?

My great-grandfather fought in Word War I and lived with the effects for the rest of his life. His two sons served honorably during World War II, fighting against tyranny, death and destruction. They stood up for truth, justice and the rule of law, defending the world from leaders who thrived on lies and division. Millions perished because others failed to stand up. My only brother died in uniform, leaving four sons fatherless, and his eldest son later deployed to Iraq as an Army officer. I, too, fought on foreign lands, believing I was sacrificing for the greater cause of freedoms protected by the Constitution.

Gold Star families come from all walks of life and have the right to invite anyone they choose to a private, nonpolitical ceremony at their loved ones’ graves. When visiting my brother, I often speak of him with strangers and other Gold Star families, sharing stories of his love for our country. But what happened at Arlington was different.

The use of Arlington as a political prop by any candidate is despicable. It breaches tradition and, for me, is a personal infringement on my family’s privacy because my brother’s grave is not on the campaign trail.