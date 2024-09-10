GUEST VIEWPOINT: Kamala Harris momentum slows as economy, immigration drag her down

Kamala Harris’s post-convention momentum appears to have died as new polls show a tight race in key battleground states, with Harris’s weakness on the economy and immigration dragging her down.

The once bright glow from Harris’s ascension to Democratic nominee has started to wear off as voters take a closer look at her far-left record and policies.

The polls indicate that Harris has not gotten a significant bump from the Democratic National Convention, the campaign’s attempts to transform the California liberal and left-wing running mate Tim Walz into middle class moderates, and her friendly interview with anti-Trump CNN.

A new poll from CNN showed the race statistically tied in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada, and Trump holds a five-point lead in Arizona.

Harris holds a slight lead in Georgia and Wisconsin.

A new Detroit News survey showed Trump holding a 45% to 44% lead in Michigan, which is within the poll’s margin of error.

But Republican Donald Trump still polls far ahead of Harris on two key issues — who can better handle the economy and immigration.

Trump — whose campaign staggered after Harris took over from Joe Biden as the nominee — is likely to hammer home those points in tonight’s debate and on the campaign trail.

In the new Michigan poll, Trump bests Harris by a 52% to 39% margin on who would do a better job handling the nation’s economy and leads Harris 49% to 44% on who would do a better job on foreign affairs.

Trump holds a whopping 20-point lead over Harris on who would be better on securing the border and immigration.

Harris beats Trump on who would best protect democracy and abortion rights.

The vice president campaigned in New Hampshire on Wednesday — a sign that her campaign has not yet wrapped up the solidly blue state.

She continues to refuse to hold a formal press conference and has not taken questions from the media since taking over as the presidential nominee. She usually walks past reporters with her headphones on — extraordinary for a presidential candidate.

A good question for Harris would be why she continues to speak with different accents at some campaign events when she’s from California. She appeared to have some kind of southern accent at a recent speech to union workers in Michigan — with aides even getting asked about it later.

“She changes fake accents like she changes policy positions and political personas,” Republican strategist Matt Whitlock wrote on X. “Today she’s talking in a fake southern accent, pretending to be a moderate. Next week she’ll be back to San Francisco liberal.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called it “insane” to think she was putting on accents.

“Do you think Americans seriously think this is an important question?” she told reporters.

The Harris campaign also is trying to peddle false claims inflation has slowed — despite evidence prices continue to skyrocket.

Democrats also could be hurt by the recent tragedy in the Middle East, where more dead hostages were discovered slain by Hamas.