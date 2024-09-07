Voice of the People: Appreciating our child welfare workforce

As we observe Child Welfare Workforce Appreciation Week September 9-13, it is crucial to recognize the remarkable dedication and commitment of our child welfare staff. These professionals work tirelessly on behalf of all the citizens of Illinois, ensuring the safety, well-being, and futures of foster children across our state.

In their role, they serve as the backbone of a system where the State of Illinois acts as the legal guardian for thousands of vulnerable children. Their work is not only vital but deeply challenging, requiring immense compassion, resilience and skill. Despite these demands, they often go unrecognized, working quietly behind the scenes to provide support, stability and hope to children who have experienced trauma and hardship.

Their efforts make a profound difference in the lives of these children and their families, helping them heal and grow in safe, loving environments. This work, while rewarding, comes with its own set of challenges, making their unwavering commitment all the more commendable.

As a community, we must not overlook the vital contributions of our child welfare workforce. Let us take this week to express our gratitude for their extraordinary work, and to acknowledge the positive impact they have on the lives of countless children and families in Illinois.

<strong>Mike Bertrand</strong>

Bourbonnais

Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois