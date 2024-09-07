Regatta roars back into Kankakee

When the city of Kankakee in partnership with the Kankakee Valley Park District, Kankakee County, Visit Kankakee County, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club announced the return of the Kankakee Valley River Regatta this past October, there might have been some skepticism if this event could be pulled off in 11 months.

We applaud them all for pulling together along with the help of some valued local corporate sponsors and the American Power Boat Association to make the return of the power boat races over the Labor Day weekend a huge success after an 11-year absence. It was a remarkable effort by all of those involved, and the numbers proved the Kankakee River Valley Regatta was well worth reviving.

As reported by the Daily Journal’s Jeff Bonty, the KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said the Kankakee River Valley Regatta brought in an estimated $21,700. Beer sales brought in another $8,000 to $9,000 of revenues, and the plethora of food vendors went home happy. There were 1,243 vehicles that paid admission at River Road Park during the regatta’s three-day run.

There was a good crowd on Saturday along the banks of the Kankakee River for the heat races at River Road Park, and on Sunday, for the finals, the crowd was three to four rows deep. We believe when you put on entertaining, competitive races, people will attend, especially when it’s a well-organized event.

This year’s version of the regatta was not a one-off, as there’s a three-year contract with the APBA for the races. The total economic impact of the event will be measured in the coming weeks, but it certainly had to be a boost to the local hospitality industry, and that’s part of the role of all of those involved, especially Visit Kankakee County which advertised the regatta in the greater Chicago marketing area. We believe the popularity of the Kankakee River Valley Regatta will only continue to grow.

For the most part the weather cooperated for the three days of the regatta. It just shows when communities collaborate, good things happen.

“It was unbelievable,” Heitz said. “That was due to all that went behind the scenes from the committees, public works, park maintenance and everyone involved.”

Kudos also must go out to the city of Kankakee that has made a concerted effort under Mayor Chris Curtis to make the Kankakee River a focal point for tourism. It certainly worked with the return of regatta. Hopefully, a completed East Riverwalk park at the southeast corner of River Street and Schuyler Avenue will be showcased at the 2025 Kankakee River Valley Regatta.