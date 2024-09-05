MOORE: The staircase of Loretto

We’ve all had those moments in life when we turn to prayer. Whether it’s a whispered plea in a crisis, a silent wish for something better, or even a habit formed in childhood, prayer seems to be a universal human instinct.

But after the words are spoken, or the thoughts drift off into the void, it’s natural to wonder — does it actually do anything? Is anyone or anything really listening? Or is it just a comforting ritual that we hold onto because it makes us feel less alone in an unpredictable world?

While skepticism about prayer’s efficacy is common, prayer has been studied extensively.

One study by Dr. Herbert Benson at Harvard Medical School found that heart surgery patients who were prayed for, even without their knowledge, experienced fewer complications and smoother recoveries. This suggests that prayer may play a role in healing, possibly through the mind-body connection.

Similarly, research led by Dr. Harold Koenig at Duke University showed that regular prayer is associated with lower levels of stress, anxiety and depression. These studies indicate that prayer could positively influence both physical and mental well-being, even if the exact mechanisms remain unclear.

We could sift through all the scientific data, but where’s the fun in that? Sometimes, the real power of prayer is best seen in the mysterious and miraculous — like the legendary staircase at the Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In the late 19th century, a small group of nuns from the Sisters of Loretto faced a perplexing problem. Their beautiful new chapel in Santa Fe, N.M., was nearly perfect. Still, as the final touches were added, one glaring issue became apparent — the choir loft, perched high above the main floor, was inaccessible.

The nuns consulted local carpenters and architects, but each delivered the same grim assessment: building a staircase in such a confined space was impossible.

In their despair, the nuns turned to the one source they knew could offer hope. They began praying for nine days and nights.

Their prayers were simple but earnest, asking for a solution allowing them to access the choir loft without marring the chapel’s elegance.

Just as the sisters were losing hope, a mysterious figure arrived at their doorstep on their final day of prayer.

The man was a humble carpenter, and his appearance was as unassuming as his request. He carried only the most basic of tools with him, yet he claimed he could solve their problem.

The carpenter asked for just one condition — complete privacy while he worked. For days, he toiled behind closed doors, the sounds of sawing and hammering echoing through the chapel.

When the work was finally done, the nuns were called in to see the result, and what they found took their breath away. The staircase the carpenter had built was unlike anything they — or anyone — had ever seen.

Spiraling gracefully upward in two complete 360-degree turns, it seemed to float in mid-air without any visible support or central column.

It was constructed using a rare wood that no one could identify, and astonishingly, it was held together without a single nail. The wood was joined entirely by wooden pegs and intricate craftsmanship that defied explanation.

Word of the miraculous staircase spread quickly, drawing architects, engineers and curious onlookers from far and wide. Each visitor examined the staircase, and all came to the same conclusion: It should not be standing.

Adding to the mystery, the carpenter who built the staircase vanished without a trace as soon as his work was completed. He left behind no name, no request for payment and no indication of where he had come from or where he was going. The nuns searched for him, wanting to thank him for his miraculous gift, but he was never found.

To this day, the Loretto Chapel remains a pilgrimage site, attracting those who wish to witness the staircase and ponder its origins. Some visitors are drawn by the architectural mystery, others by the spiritual implications.

While the Loretto staircase may not provide definitive proof that prayer works, it certainly leaves you with a sense of wonder and a reminder that some mysteries are best left to faith.