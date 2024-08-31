JACKSON: There's no right or wrong way to recognize labor history

We are down to our last extended weekend from work for the summer — a sure sign that fall and winter and wardrobe changes are awaiting us.

Traditions come and traditions go. Gone are commemorating the achievements to the workforce due to the American Labor Movement. Lost are the accomplishments made by American workers that contributed to our ever-increasing standard of living. Forgotten are unsafe working conditions, long hours, poor pay and unregulated factors that allowed unaccountable capitalists to profit off the backs of laborers.

With our current trend of hiding unflattering history, stories of workers losing limbs or life without any recourse are not talked about around watering holes. We don’t recall days when workers, including children, worked more long, arduous, dangerous hours per day than their time away from work.

Or of workers who succumbed to terminal illness due to unsafe working environments and were not made whole but were replaced without reparations. We should not ignore that some states are working to roll back some of the restrictions on child labor laws. Maybe not to the extreme of having children working the long hours kids worked during the post-civil war industrialization, but lowering the employment age to mid-teens.

Due to the efforts of workers and labor activists (even at the risk of harm or death) fair pay for fair work became the norm. Ushered in were standard workday hours and overtime pay for work beyond a normal shift as well as paid time off. Improved working conditions and employer responsibility for work-related accidents and injuries were required. Even the workers’ right to organize, protest or strike was protected.

And what better way to capitalize on the hard-fought gains of working people than to traditionalize the purchasing of things they don’t really need. Let’s honor those who made today’s affluence possible by enticing the beneficiaries to spend it.

Now, it is more about traveling, boating, fishing, grilling, drinking, shopping, and this year political speeches. What’s the category? Things you do on Labor Day for $100.

There are lists of the top 10-20-40 things to find on sale during Labor Day weekend. Furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronic gadgets, alcohol and tires can all be found at great savings. It seems that almost every retail product is available at a discount, except maybe gasoline and eggs. Labor Day weekend is a great time to spend your shrinking-dollar value.

After all, your back deserves a new heat-controlled, spouse snoring-limiting, body conforming mattress. And for dirty work clothes, a modern, multi-feature appliance will have them looking and smelling like new just in time to return to work. And who doesn’t need a new fitness gadget that does everything a fitness trainer and doctor can do for you?

There is no right or wrong way to acknowledge the history and value of the evolution of the American workforce. If you once were or currently are a part of the engine that drives our economy, celebrate your contribution. But like any other history, if we conceal it or forget it, we risk repeating it.

Speaking of tradition, a local Labor Day weekend tradition has returned. After a brief hiatus, the Kankakee River Valley Regatta is back. The familiar sights and sounds of fast watercraft that used to punctuate the holiday has returned.

Whatever or however you acknowledge the holiday, do it safely. You are expected to be back at work Tuesday.