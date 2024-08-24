JACKSON: If only I could be 11 years old again

Being an American preteen in 1968 could be summarized best by the open line from “A Tale of Two Cities,” by Charles Dickens. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch or belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

We could spend every daylight hour outdoors riding bikes and playing baseball. We were carefree with lots of friends and maybe a few responsibilities. We may have had some physically-challenging chores that were rewarded with a safe environment and having all our basic needs provided. To paraphrase a line from the song, “Those Were The Days,” kids like me, we had it made.

When darkness called, we could find ourselves looking through a small television screen at what just a few years hence awaited us. From our safe perch, nightly we could see the worst of the world around us. Nightly reports of the American casualty count from a war that not every adult supported, learning that guys just a few years older were being drafted into that war and the destruction of cities across the country were our bedtime stories. Assassinations of social and political influencers and a political convention portended a grownup future.

When you’re 11 years-old, you’re coming to terms with who Santa might be. You don’t really care about politics or promises. You’re more drawn to the noise around it. In 1968 when the Democratic National Convention came to Chicago, host mayor Richard J. Daley advised troublemakers to stay within the guidelines of peaceful protest or else. It was the “or else” that sustained my interest. Civil unrest and violence would not be tolerated.

Mayor Daley authorized whatever force necessary to maintain order. Mandatory nightly television viewing was welcomed for no other reason that it provided a break from the war coverage. For a few interesting days, coverage of brute force versus blatant violent non-compliants sent me to bed.

It is 56 years later. Same city, same occasion. When you’re 67 years-old, you know who Santa is. You don’t really care about partisan politics or believe political promises. America, we could use a man like Richard J. Daley again. Like 1968, Chicago has beefed up security measures to deal with protesters that have a distorted vision of what the right of protest entails. Some security breaches have been reported. Under exponentially more media and public scrutiny than in 1968, the 2024 protests have been handled in a non-Daley-like manner.

However, if there was one incident of protest during this year’s DNC that warranted a 1968 Chicago police response, it was the reported egregious act by a group of women who crossed the line of acceptable protest. Early Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement and media reports, several women protesters entered a hotel breakfast area and put maggots in the food that was to be served to some convention delegates. Fortunately, the act was witnessed before any contaminated food was served. Unfortunately, all the terrorists escaped. There is no additional suspect information.

Outside of physically harming a person, this has to be as low as it can get. This was premeditated. This goes beyond political disagreement and emotional distress. This was nonphysical violence of the worst kind. This is the kind of protest that I believe Mayor Ricard J. Daley would not have tolerated. And the kind of Daley-like warranted response I would love to have witnessed.

It’s 2024. If only I could ride my bike and play baseball all day and be exposed to news for just a couple of hours before bedtime.