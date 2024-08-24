Herscher School Board makes prudent decisions

School boards, as well as village and county boards, and city councils are often tasked with making difficult decisions that can impact hundreds or thousands of residents. We believe most boards honestly do what’s in the best interest of the community although there’s always going to be detractors. That’s part of the American way of democracy.

Sometimes boards have to make a decision on what’s in the best interest of the community in the long term even if that goes against what some taxpayers want. “You should do what we want” is an often spoken refrain from residents.

The Herscher School Board, at first, made an unpopular decision on Aug. 12 to move the Herscher Intermediate School (second- through fourth-graders) to Limestone. An addition would be built onto Limestone Middle School, and the Herscher Intermediate School building would be demolished, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Stephanie Markham.

A public outcry of nearly 175 people in attendance at the board meeting quickly ensued, an online petition was started, requesting a “no confidence” vote for the board members who voted for the plan. The petition garnered more than 575 signatures.

One board member wanted to change their vote and so a special meeting was held on Aug.19, and the board reversed course and voted for the plan that called to build a new intermediate school in Herscher.

We believe the Herscher School Board made the right decision to hold another vote and to change its plan to build the new school in Herscher, but not solely because of the public backlash. When the board took its time to look at both plans in depth, it made more sense logistically to build in Herscher, considering infrastructure that’s in place in the community of 1,521, as stressed by Herscher Mayor Shannon Sweeney.

Sweeney said the village has enhanced its infrastructure, including water system and street upgrades, to better facilitate the schools. He also noted the Herscher police are close by if anything were to happen at the school.

Herscher being more centrally located in the district than Limestone will cut down the time students from the communities of Campus and Reddick will have to ride on the bus.

Sweeney also said Herscher would take a hit economically if it were to lose the intermediate school. According to the U.S. Census data, Herscher’s population has been steady since 2000 when it increased by 19% from 1,278 in 1990 to 1,523 residents. Herscher grew to 1,591 residents in 2010, but it dipped to a population of 1,521 in 2020.

We also believe having schools in a community is vital to its long-term existence, and Herscher should benefit from having the high school and intermediate school in the village. It can be a building block in attracting more families to the village.

In the future, we feel that boards should take more time to digest information before voting on the proposals minutes after they’re presented. Another good outcome of the change in vote on the Herscher Intermediate School is that the district is forming an advisory committee of 10 to 12 individuals to help plan details of the new school with BLDD Architects and Johnson-Downs Construction.

Hopefully, those who were outspoken will volunteer for the advisory committee that will be comprised of community members, teachers and administrators.