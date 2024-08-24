GLENNON: All 4 of Illinois EV projects are now stalling

Since passing the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act in 2021, a central industrial policy for the state of Illinois has been taxpayer-backed assistance to electric vehicle and component makers. Stellantis, Lion Electric, Rivian and Gotion are the biggest projects.

Each is floundering.

Stellantis is the latest. This past October, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced to much fanfare that an idled Stellantis facility in Belvidere would be reopened to produce electric and mid-sized trucks, and Stellantis in Belvidere would open a new battery plant and parts distribution hub.

“This will be thousands of jobs, billions in investment, and a huge win for Illinois,” Pritzker said.

But the deal smelled fishy from the start because the state never said how much taxpayers were putting in, which was estimated at over half a billion dollars, and no contract was ever signed. That’s still true.

This past week, the United Auto Workers accused Stellantis of “putting the brakes” on the project and has threatened to strike over it. Stellantis then confirmed it is delaying its Belvidere plans for an unknown period of time.

Lion Electric laid off 30% of its staff in July, and the company’s plant near Joliet was widely reported to be operating far below capacity. As the Chicago Tribune reported it is one of the “crown jewels for environmental activism — an electric school bus factory — is fighting for its life.”

Just this year, Pritzker said 1,400 jobs were coming from the Lion project. The state of Illinois said it would provide $50 million in incentives to Lion if it created 608 jobs this year and 1,228 by the end of 2028, but that’s now in grave doubt. Lion built its 900,000-square-foot factory near Joliet only a year ago.

Then there’s struggling Rivian, which makes EVs in Normal.

Pritzker announced in May that the State of Illinois will provide an $827 million incentive package for Rivian to expand its electric factory in Normal. The expansion is supposed to create at least 550 full-time jobs within the next five years, and will build Rivian’s next model EV, on which the company’s future heavily depends.

But Rivian is still losing over $32,000 on every EV it sells, and it lost $1.5 billion just in the second quarter of this year. It did get a lifeline in May, however, when it announced a major investment from Volkswagen to develop software jointly.

Finally, there’s Gotion, the Chinese company building an EV battery plant in Manteno. The project, as well as its sister project planned in Michigan that is to supply parts for assembly in Manteno, continue to face local opposition, litigation and pending federal legislation that could stop the plants because of Gotion’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Volkswagen owns 25% of Gotion, which is in the process of receiving $536 million of assistance from the state.

The latest potential obstacle to Gotion’s plans is Donald Trump’s announcement this month of his opposition to it. His election could almost certainly doom both the Michigan and Manteno projects.

The underlying problem with each of those projects runs through the whole EV industry: Americans just aren’t buying EVs in enough volume to make production profitable. Ford is the latest to announce cutbacks in EV production. This month, it canceled plans for a large electric sport-utility vehicle.

General Motors recently pushed back the timeline on the opening of a suburban Detroit factory that was to build electric pickups, and it delayed release of a Buick EV.

Had enough of government industrial policy at your expense?