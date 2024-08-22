MOORE: What do you belive?

I believe in the power of positivity, something my father instilled in me from a young age. He taught me that our words have immense power — that they can shape our reality. He believed that each of us is born with something extraordinary within us. But he also clarified that fulfilling that purpose isn’t guaranteed; it requires belief, unwavering faith, hard work, and consistency.

Growing up with this mindset has shaped who I am today and continues to drive me forward.

Let me encourage you today. Open your heart to the idea that good things are on the horizon, that your efforts are not just tasks but seeds of greatness being planted. Listen to these words of hope and possibility, and let them take root within you.

I believe that everything you’ve gone through, no matter how difficult, was not in vain. Every failed relationship, every missed opportunity, every setback and disappointment—they all played a role in shaping who you are today. The times when you felt lost, when you made mistakes, when things didn’t go as planned—these were not failures but lessons. Each challenge and obstacle was a stepping stone on your path to success. Your past experiences have shaped you, making you stronger, more capable, and more worthy of the future you’re creating. They are the foundation of your growth and success.

I believe that you are blessed in ways you may not yet realize. It may be the support of friends or family who stand by you, the health that allows you to pursue your dreams, or the opportunities that have come your way, even in unexpected forms. Every day, life offers you these gifts—some big, some small—that shape who you are and guide you toward your purpose. You may not always see them, but they are there, waiting to be acknowledged and embraced.

I believe that, even if you feel alone, you are never truly alone. You might sometimes feel isolated, like no one understands what you’re going through or that you must carry the world’s weight by yourself. But when you reach a point where it feels like you can’t do it alone, remember that there are people around you—friends, family, or even those you’ve yet to meet—who are ready to step in and help. They are in your life for a reason, just as you are in theirs. You’re meant to support, lift each other up, and walk this journey together. No matter how alone you may feel, there is always someone who cares and is willing to share the load.

I believe it’s never too late to accomplish your dreams. Whether it’s writing that book you’ve always wanted to share with the world, starting the business you’ve been planning, or even starting the family you’ve longed for, know that your time is coming — your time is now. This is your moment to seize the opportunities before you and push forward with everything you’ve got. Despite the setbacks, delays, or doubts that have held you back, your dreams are still within reach—waiting for you to take that next step.

I believe in the incredible power of self-belief. For some, this belief in themselves comes from knowing they are supported by something greater than themselves, whether it’s a higher power, the love of others, or a deep sense of purpose. No matter where your self-belief stems from, it remains one of the most powerful forces in your life. You have unique talents, perspectives, and strengths that no one else can offer. The world needs what only you can bring, and when you truly embrace your value and take action based on that belief, there’s no limit to what you can achieve.

While I believe all these things are true—that you are blessed, that you are never truly alone, that your dreams are within reach, and that your past has prepared you for greatness—none of it matters unless you believe it too. Your belief in these truths is what gives them power in your life. At the end of the day, you are the one who shapes your destiny.

But it doesn’t matter what I believe—what do you believe?