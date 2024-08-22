GUEST VIEWPOINT: Trump thinks he’s above the law, even when illegally using artists’ music

If you cover politics long enough, you’re bound to learn something new.

Here’s what I learned this past week: The iconic Sam and Dave song “Hold on, I’m Coming” was actually written by the late Isaac Hayes.

What does a 1960s classic soul song have to do with politics? Hold on. I’m coming with the answer.

After Donald Trump’s campaign used the R&B hit at a series of rallies, 134 to be exact, Hayes’ estate threatened to file a lawsuit against the former president for copyright infringement.

The family also demanded $3 million in licensing fees the campaign racked up from using the song between 2022 and 2024.

“It has come to our attention that you or the campaign have authorized the illegal public performance of the song on multiple occasions during various rallies for your political campaign without authorization from the copyright holder, despite being asked repeatedly not to engage in such illegal use by our client,” the family’s lawyers wrote Aug. 11 in a cease-and-desist notice.

“As we prepared this letter, there was an additional use in Montana just two nights ago, even with your office apparently aware that you had no permission.”

Exhibit A attached to the letter details every inappropriate use of the song, including a 2022 National Rifle Association rally that occurred in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were murdered.

“Why are we using it at the NRA convention?” the Grammy award winner’s son, Isaac Hayes III, told the Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted to take legal action because Trump has made statements against women, and here is a man who has been convicted of sexual abuse. I’m a brother to seven sisters, and I don’t want anybody to think of ‘Hold On’ and think of Donald Trump.”

The Hayes family says the $3 million price tag is a bargain.

“The normal fee for those infringements would be 10 times as much if we litigate, starting at $150,000 per use,” the letter said.

Good luck collecting that money. Trump plans to pay that right after he pays the $5 million he owes E. Jean Carroll, the woman who won a civil trial against him for sexual assault.

In other words, never.

“Hold On, I’m Coming” isn’t the only song on Trump’s copyright infringement playlist.

Trump has been warned for using music from other artists including Tom Petty, Rihanna, the Rolling Stones, the Village People, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Phil Collins and Journey.

Last week, Celine Dion asked him to stop playing her signature song “My Heart Will Go On,” which she said was a peculiar campaign choice, since the anthem anchors the soundtrack to the 1997 film “Titanic,” a movie about a sinking ship.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” the singer’s management team said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “And really, THAT song?”

In contrast, when Vice President Kamala Harris steps out to the song “Freedom” during this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, she’ll be doing it with singer Beyonce’s blessing.

According to reports, Beyoncé gave Harris the OK to use the song throughout the campaign.

“Freedom,” which features rapper Kendrick Lamar, debuted on Beyoncé’s 2016 album “Lemonade.” The Grammy-nominated song became an anthem in many demonstrations following the 2020 police choking death of George Floyd.

Meanwhile, if Trump insists on illegally using Isaac Hayes’ hits at his campaign events, he could at least select a Hayes song that would be more appropriate. “I Stand Accused” is one that comes to mind.

“Walk On By” is another.

That would be music to my ears.