ANOTHER VIEW: Yes, more schools should ban student cellphones

This year’s hottest back-to-school trend is one most students won’t like: cellphone bans.

A growing number of districts across the country have enacted, or plan to enact, prohibitions on students using their mobile phones during school hours starting this academic year. That includes some of the biggest districts, including Los Angeles Unified and New York City, which intend to ban phones in early 2025.

Several states, including Florida, South Carolina and Louisiana, have passed laws requiring school cellphone bans. And several more, including Indiana, Minnesota and Ohio, have ordered districts to develop rules that limit kids’ cellphone use at school. Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to California districts last week urging them to limit student smartphone use.

The 2024-25 school year may be the tipping point when adults act to curb kids’ phone addiction and regain their attention. It’s about time.

It should be obvious by now that having a pocket-size entertainment center that constantly buzzes with alerts and enticements is not great for kids’ ability to focus and learn. (It’s not great for adults either.)

Simply having a phone nearby with notifications coming through can cause students to lose focus on the task at hand, according to one study. Once distracted, it can take as long as 20 minutes to refocus. Other studies have found that keeping a phone close by during a lecture impairs attention and reduces memory retention.

Nearly three-fourths of high school teachers surveyed last fall said that students being distracted by their cellphones in the classroom was a major problem, according to the Pew Research Center. And more than half of those teachers said school policies restricting cellphone use in the classroom were difficult to enforce. (Middle school and elementary teachers had it a little easier, with their students less distracted and more compliant with restrictions.)

In addition, excessive social media heightens the risk of anxiety, depression and cyberbullying, and students use their phones during the day to coordinate drug purchases and fights. It’s clear that the presence of cellphones on campus is more harmful than helpful. Kids need an intervention, and schools are right to rein in this technology now before another generation suffers.

“It’s our responsibility in loco parentis to act as the responsible adult who protects them” during the school day, Los Angeles schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Los Angeles Unified is now consulting with administrators, parents, students and experts about the details of the proposed cellphone ban. The district is still studying the options — other districts have required students to keep phones in their lockers, sealed in lockable pouches or checked into phone cubbies — and the method may differ from campus to campus.

The goal, Carvalho said, is to have a policy that is implemented consistently across schools. District staff will make recommendations to the Board of Education in December, with the goal of having the ban take effect when students return from winter break in January.

Yes, it will be difficult to change the behavior of both students, who are loath to part with their phones, and their parents, who are accustomed to being able to reach their kids at any time of the day. Yes, some students will try to evade the rules. The first weeks and months of a cellphone ban will be challenging for teachers, administrators, students and parents. This will be a major culture change, but a worthy one.

And it’s quite possible that by the end of the school year, students and educators will look back and think, “Why didn’t we do this earlier?”