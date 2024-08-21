Voice of the People: Going vegan is a powerful step in the right direction

In reference to the guest column, Keeping our food off drugs, in the Aug. 13 Daily Journal, I definitely don’t want drugs in my food. But small-scale farming still does not address the core issue: the exploitation of animals for food. Our best solution is going vegan.

By ditching meat, dairy, and eggs, we can eliminate the need for antibiotics in our food supply altogether, thus reducing the risk of antibiotic resistance. Going vegan protects our health, spares countless animals from suffering, and supports a more sustainable, compassionate food system.

Every animal is someone. It’s up to us, the consumers, to make a difference. Going vegan is a powerful step in the right direction.

<strong>Rebecca Libauskas</strong>

Valparaiso, Ind.

Climate Research Specialist

The PETA Foundation