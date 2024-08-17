JACKSON: Are we on the verge of full-scale political storm?

I have experienced natural disasters — earthquakes, tornadoes, blizzards and wildfires. I prefer earthquakes. There are no warnings. You have no time to prepare. It’s just shock and awe. Without hesitation, you’re forced to instinctually depend upon your fellow citizens to respond and recover.

I have also unfortunately lived through terrorism. And like the unsuspected surprise of an earthquake, I prefer foreign terrorism to homegrown kind of turbulence that comes with advanced warning. Like a terminal disease, I’d rather not know.

We had no warning of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack. After the initial surprise, realization and distress of what was upon us, we responded with the impenetrable unity unseen since Pearl Harbor. That is the reaction to the element of surprise. That is what we are built for.

Today there is a sense that something is coming. A rumbling comparable to the aftershocks of an earthquake but with the advance warning of a building weather front with the potential to become a full-scale storm. It’s in the air. It’s on the web. It’s building. And for what?

The political divide that has lasted for over a decade can only be described as stupid. The vitriolic rhetoric spawn towards those of varying political views has reached volcanic degrees. We are at the ready to defend our ignorance. We have exposed our emotional weakness. In less that a generation, we have been dumbed down. Politics is revealing. And it’s not showing the best of who we are.

The only difference between now and the Civil War is that there are only political lines and not geographical boundaries. Citizens are trying to deny other citizens guaranteed rights that we are to collectively defend against our government. The exercise of free speech is now a cause for discord. And the saddest part is that it is being conducted by adults. Some very old adults. Adults old enough to have studied the results when we were a “house divided.“

Like a bum knee that can predict a pending rain, something is brewing, and it’s not a new microbrew. We are mad without reason or thought, easily offended with permission, and wanting to be a martyr without benefit.

There has always been the right time to distrust our governments. But now there is no trust in the collective. The ideal position a government wants its citizens. A constituency divided and misguided, doing the regime’s dirty work. We can’t be that stupid. Can we?

We have a process we no longer trust or respect. The foundation of law and order is subjectively obeyed, consequenced or enforced. And the formerly guardians of truth, the media, has lost its credibility through its conspicuous biased reporting.

The United States as a sovereign nation is almost 250 years old. The average lifespan of a democracy is 200 years. We are above average. However, it is a safe bet that someone born a century ago would recognize our current way of life. The escalating erosion of our values and principles has turned our country into a dilapidated democracy. We are a few bricks short of collapse. We can and should stop the impending disintegration of our society. Should we fail, the reconstruction may be insurmountable.

Our current state of political divide is the effect storm for a foreign terrorist attack. We are too distracted by our own internal discontent. It would be imprudent for any foreign enemy to strike at this time. It would be more cost effective and zero loss of life on their part to just sit back and watch us do their dirty work.

Too much has been sacrificed to establish us as the world’s beacon of light. Too much more to be accomplished if we get our heads from where they shouldn’t be. I don’t have hope that we will. I want to be wrong.