GLENNON: Why all Illinois should care about the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Conventions in presidential election years give each party four days to tell America what they stand for, but this year is special. Your state is being celebrated as a political success, and the Democrats at their convention want all America to know.

It began before the convention’s start. Led by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in many national TV appearances, the political establishment in Illinois and Chicago is listing its triumphs. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, too, is “looking to spread his vision for progressive governance on everything from raising wages for workers in Chicago to achieving a ceasefire in Gaza,” as The Nation recently put it.

If you are on the left, many successes are real: a higher minimum wage, establishment of the state as an abortion haven, a major capital budget, aggressive green energy mandates, welcoming and sanctuary policies for migrants and more. Fair enough; let those claims be made. Illinois indeed may be “the most progressive state in the nation and damn proud of it,” as Gov. Pritzker says.

But know the facts they won’t tell America about your state, and know about the whoppers already being told.

Democrats have delivered on creating jobs in Illinois, says a fancy video released by Gov. Pritzker ahead of the convention. It’s simply not so, and you need look no further than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that says Illinois has created no net new employment in five years — the nation’s third-worst performance. Fewer people are on Illinois’ employment rolls today than when Pritzker took office.

How about population loss? Fat chance you will hear about that. The Census Bureau’s decennial count (2010-2020) showed Illinois was one of only three states to lose population over the decade. The bureau’s latest estimates show Illinois has lost another 240,000 in population since 2020.

Great schools, thanks to all we’ve “invested” in them? Just 35% of students statewide can read at grade level and only 27% are proficient in math. It’s worse for minorities: Just 16% of Black students and just 22% of Hispanics can read at grade level. In all, 1.2 million Illinois students can’t read at grade level. Yet Illinois is spending nearly $24,000 per student in 2024, up more than 30% compared to 2019.

Tackling the worst-in-America pension crisis? Illinois has turned a blind eye. The unfunded liability for Illinois state pensions grew from $137 billion in 2019 to $142 billion in its most recent report.

But we have “equity!” Sorry, but by their own primary measure of success — “equity” — Illinois and Chicago have failed miserably. Study after study, looking at equity from many angles says progressive equity efforts in Illinois and Chicago have flopped miserably.

Most interesting of all, Pritzker, in that video released ahead of the Democratic National Convention, says. “After years of Republican failure, Illinois Democrats have turned our state around.”

Years of Republican failure?

Democrats have held majorities in both houses of the Illinois General Assembly for 21 years and super majorities in both houses for 11 years. A Democrat has been governor for 17 of the last 21 years. Chicago has not had a Republican mayor for 93 years, and Republicans have not held a majority of the Chicago City Council for over 100 years. Cook County has not had a Republican Board of Commissioners president in 55 years, and Republicans have not held a majority of that board for over 90 years.