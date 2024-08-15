GUEST VIEWPOINT: Laughter, where does it exist in Trump’s world?

“Have you ever heard Donald Trump laugh? I don’t even know if he has any joy in his body.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, made this remark in a recent interview. It’s an insightful observation that reflects a major characteristic of Trump and how he will govern should he be elected.

It is not precisely true that Trump doesn’t laugh. He does smirk and sneer. His amusement seems to take the form of self-congratulation when he denigrates others or when others do the same.

Laughter and joy are not measures to be dismissed. They reveal much about an individual’s mindset and mental health.

Ronald Reagan knew how to laugh. He and House Speaker Tip O’Neill could laugh at and with each other. Lyndon Johnson was personally known for his sense of humor. A great storyteller, he navigated many an impasse with laughter.

These presidents not only laughed but also compromised and passed legislation. Laughter brings people together, signals acceptance, and fosters connection regardless of differences of opinion. At a time of deep political division, it’s hard to think of a more needed salve.

Laughter at the expense of others divides. Trump’s smirk is unhealthy. It shows an inability to relate to others’ feelings or to be self-effacing. It compromises his ability to work with others and, thus, his governing capability.

Trump has called Vice President Kamala Harris’ laugh weird, like a behavior he doesn’t understand. From a psychological perspective, Harris’ laugh is healthy. It reflects confidence, lack of fear, and acceptance of herself and others.

Trump uses laughter effectively to influence his supporters. His smirk bonds his followers through slurs, insults and prejudice at a time when many have felt discounted or had such insults directed at them.

The power of laughter is evident in Trump’s support. His rallies are filled with laughter — unhealthy laughter. Underappreciated in Trump’s popularity is the entertainment value he brings to his followers and the satisfaction he provides.

Trump’s one-liners, disparaging his opponents, are the highlight of his events. His grins when the audience responds is about as close to laughter as he can get.

Between his exaggerations of greatness and grandiose predictions, his followers are treated to pleasure at the expense of others. Spontaneous laughter is absent, but degrading laughter is abundant, a reflection of Trump’s values.

Liberals often fail to realize laughter’s role in elevating Trump to his popularity. Supporters see friendliness, good cheer and camaraderie at his rallies and a bond with neighbors. Laughing together is powerful.

Laughter is a behavior and an emotion. Emotions play an enormous role in how voters vote. Republicans took great offense at Hillary Clinton’s words “basket of deplorables” — a comment she believes was distorted. She claimed she was only referring to “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and Islamophobic,” but it didn’t matter. Accurate or not, the emotions evoked by her words strengthened middle-class division against her and may have cost her the election. Emotions matter. Laughter matters, and the kind of laughter especially matters.

In a recent rally in Atlanta, Trump confessed that “I only like people that like me,” a rare expression of his internal feelings. This also reflects another characteristic of the former president — he has few deep friendships. Friendship usually involves laughter, trust and vulnerability. Laughter is mental nourishment. Lack of friendship often indicates an inability to be vulnerable and trust.

Democrats are now experiencing a candidate who can bring the power of laughter to their party, healthy laughter not based on the denigration of others.

Trump recently said, “I call her Laughing Kamala. Ever watch her laugh? She’s crazy. You know, you can tell a lot by a laugh.”

Yes, Mr. Trump, you can. And you can tell a great deal about someone who doesn’t know how to laugh except to degrade others.

You may soon lose to someone with a healthy laugh.