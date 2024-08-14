Voice of the People: Undocumented immigrants

I have wondered why so many undocumented immigrants would leave their country of origin to come to a country that 65% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Also many veterans and homeless people live on the streets of America, but political leaders never address their needs for help.

I have listened to many news organizations on television — if believable — that there have been over 160 different countries that people left their country to come to America. What type of leadership in these countries would make people leave their birth country to come here to America? Could it be, as the Bible states in Proverbs 29:2, “With good men in authority, the people rejoice; but with the wicked in power, they groan.”

It is a question that should have been addressed by all politicians in America to make sure our government never resembles their governments. It is the job of any president to secure the border to first find out if any person coming into the country presents a threat to the American people. I have been blessed to be born in America, but this country has problems like all countries do.

No Republican, Democrat or Independent can correct all the problems in this country because it starts with each citizen loving their neighbors. In the book of Proverbs — if we are to be blessed — it states in 14:34, “Godliness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”

Let’s pray for people in need of basic necessities of life in all countries because God does listen and will respond to the faith of all people.

<strong>David Suprenant</strong>

Kankakee