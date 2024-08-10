JACKSON: Dishonoring our military veterans is never OK

We are roughly halfway between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Two days that we encourage, hope and even implore citizens to consider the service and sacrifice of millions of fellow Americans. Two days to pause for at least one minute to reflect on benefits and privileges we enjoy because of the heroic efforts and valor of so many.

Two days important enough to warrant a paid day off from work. Oh, and two days that we may throw in a parade or public tribute.

We do what we can to get the masses to prioritize the honoring of our defenders of democracy. We hope that respect is passed on to future generations. We hope that aspect of our society is never taken for granted. We wish it lasted for more than two days per year.

Yet, here we are months after and before those two days and witness that it is acceptable and encouraged to make a mockery of a veteran’s service. It is even more despicable when the denigration of a veteran’s service is committed by a fellow veteran and championed by other veterans.

The efforts to get civilian citizens to respect the dignity and honor of our military are wasted when the blatant disrespect is committed by those who should know best, other veterans, the sacrifices made while serving this country. No veteran should ever defame the honorable service of another veteran. No citizen should welcome that unacceptable conduct. Not on those two days. Not on any day.

Oh, the conspicuous ignorance and hypocrisy. We witness the feigned outrage when citizens exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. Yet, we call for leniency for those who use that same flag to violently and unpeacefully protest.

And now we are witnessing the complicity through silence and of the repeating of the service assassination of a veteran. All for political posturing. And no one is offended. I can’t think of a lower form of humanity than politicians and their supporters who sink to such levels of disgrace. The subjective disgust is sickening. Dishonoring our military veterans is never OK. Honoring those who served and sacrificed is not seasonal. It is not just two days per year interspersed between cookouts and road trips.

We are in the midst of a national election season. Another one of those privileges we have. It is the chance to participate in our quasi-democratic process. It gives us the chance to voice our concerns and desires for the best representation of our ideology and our individual economic interests. It allows us to extol our differences at unprecedented decibels. It is also a time when we will see some human ugliness unmatched by even the best Halloween facades. We can thank a veteran for their service out of one side of our mouth and disparage the service of another out of the other side.

However, we are a fortunate society. We have choices and opportunities envied the world over. We are hated for having such privileges. We have rights, opportunities, abilities and choices afforded us because of the forever mentioned sacrifices of so many before us, with us and after us: our military. We can protest. We can join cliques of those with common interests. We can choose opportunities that provide us the best pursuit of happiness. We can disagree on almost anything and everything. But, the rightful, dignified honoring of our veterans is something we should never be divided.

If one answered the call to serve this country, accepted the preparation and honorably fulfilled the obligation, he and she deserves our respect. And like underage children and spouses of political candidates, veterans honorable service should be off limits to ridicule and scandalmongering.

It is the deafening silence of good people that allows veterans to be disgraced all but two days of the year. “Ain’t that America for you and me? Ain’t that America home of the free, yeah?” — John Mellencamp.