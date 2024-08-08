MOORE: Inside the mind of the closer

When I was young, I spent a lot of time at my dad’s office. He started as a door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesman. Nowadays, if you want a state-of-the-art vacuum cleaner, you’ll buy it online, but back then, more than likely, you bought one from a door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesman.

Picture this: a determined salesperson at your doorstep, promising a quick ten-minute demonstration. You’d let him in while swearing that you wouldn’t buy a thing. Fast forward four hours, and somehow, you’re inviting him to stay for dinner, all while signing a check for a $1,200 vacuum cleaner, utterly convinced it would transform your life.

Those were the days. My dad made it so big that he became a regional distributor, overseeing over 30 offices and hundreds of salespeople.

Imagine an army of high-pressure salespeople who once earned minimum wage but now make $1,000 in weekly commissions. And this was in the 1970s and 1980s — when such earnings were nothing short of a windfall.

My dad would rent out entire hotels for grand conventions. Hundreds of salespeople would flood these venues, turning them into scenes from a movie. They were living large, having made small fortunes selling vacuum cleaners.

It was an incredible sight. As my father’s firstborn son, I had a unique vantage point. I was always around the best salespeople in the industry.

When I turned 18, I followed in my grandfather’s and father’s footsteps —driving all over the countryside, knocking on doors, and giving demonstrations.

At first, I was timid, but it wasn’t long before I gained confidence and started trying new closing techniques. I got kicked out of more than a few houses and felt my life was in danger when I pointed out how much dirt was coming out of the carpet, offending the wife and sending the husband into a rage.

After just a few months on the job, the organization held a competition to see who could sell the most vacuums. I was young but had an advantage. I’d been surrounded by closers my whole life. I won the competition selling nine vacuums in one week — a challenging task, even for the best.

Eventually, I moved on to different endeavors, but the lessons I learned during that time have stuck with me ever since and are valuable in every field and profession.

Let me take you into the mind of a closer.

A closer doesn’t sell anything they wouldn’t buy themselves. There may be exceptions, like real estate, where a closer might not buy a particular property personally but still believes in its inherent value.

A good closer never pre-qualifies. It’s easy to assume some people wouldn’t buy your product. However, a true closer <em>never</em> does this. They believe the prospect needs their product, regardless of the situation.

A closer can read the prospect and know how to tailor their approach, addressing their unique needs and concerns to build trust and rapport quickly.

A good closer is often a loner, steering clear of small talk at the office, which can lead to negativity — a poison for the closer. They avoid distractions, focusing solely on good, solid, positive thoughts.

Confidence and comfort are critical traits of a good closer. They make others feel comfortable, fit in like a chameleon, can relate and are always respectful.

They leave a remarkable impression, always building up the customers and making them feel valued. They are organized, never procrastinate, and always remember that their customer is a human being with unique needs and concerns.

A good closer never lets a missed sale get them down. They might feel the sting of a lost opportunity, but instead of beating themselves up, they use it as a learning experience.

Closers don’t complain. They understand that complaining can lead to self-doubt and quickly lead them to seek a different line of work, so they avoid it at all costs.

The best closers understand that customers aren’t just buying a product but investing in the person selling it. My father’s success with vacuum sales wasn’t just about the machines he sold; it was about the genuine relationships he built with each customer, a timeless and invaluable lesson. In the end, it’s these connections that turn a simple transaction into a lasting legacy.