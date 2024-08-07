Voice of the People: What do we want?

What does the Democratic party want? It wants a many people as possible to become dependent upon the government. The answer comes back to power. The way Democrats get that power is through government handouts.

The handouts are not just to individuals, but even to corporations. These handouts are like <em>drugs</em>. Once individuals and corporations start receiving these handouts, they become addicted to the handouts. They rationalize that they are entitled to these handouts.

The politicians are just as addicted except their addiction is to power. In order for the Democrats to maintain their power, they have to keep giving out more and more handouts. It is called “vote buying,” like canceling student debts; promising free health care for everyone, U.S. citizens and non-citizens; free child care and college tuition to name a few.

It does not make any difference that the country cannot afford all these handouts, as the government will just keep borrowing and printing more money which is running the country deeper and deeper into debt in order to keep the “drug” handouts flowing. They have to raise taxes again and again, but it is never enough to pay for their increased spending.

According to the Committee for Responsible Federal Budget. 39 cents of every dollar collected in income taxes goes to pay the interest on the national debt. That does not pay down anything on the debt, it just goes toward the interest. It is an ongoing, self-perpetuating cycle of self destruction. As of June 2024, it costs $868 billion to pay just the interest on the national debt, which is 17% of the total federal spending in fiscal 2024.

What does the government do with all this power? They use it to control you, the citizens of the United States. The government wants to tell you what kind of car you can drive. The government wants to tell you that you can no longer have a gas stove, a gas lawn mower, a gas leaf blower, a gas chain saw or a gas-powered sidewalk edger.

The government basically wants to control your life. Since the government will be paying for your health care, it will decide what services you can have. If you are receiving rent subsidies, the government will decide where you have to live.

The government isn’t the solution to our problems. The government is the problem.

<strong>Charles Stinnett</strong>

Bourbonnais